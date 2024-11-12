Fall 2024 Trends: Starbucks Drinks, Top TV, Movie Picks and Page-Turning Reads

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter.

Fall, the season of every Folklore-loving, Ugg-wearing, Starbucks-drinking, cozy girl, will soon be upon us. Spooky season will quickly follow, so ladies, gents, and gentlefolk, it is time to get your flannels, sweaters, leggings, chunky scarves, and toques! The real question is not what to wear this fall season but what to drink, watch, and read. Don’t worry; this leaf-loving author has got you covered! You are sure to be the Fall it girl by following this guide.

Starbucks Drinks

Every year, Starbucks starts autumn by releasing its exclusive seasonal drinks. Tea lovers can enjoy the new Iced Apple Crisp Non-Diary Chai. If you prefer familiar favourites, the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato and Shaken Espresso have also returned. Of course, no fall season would be complete without everyone’s favourite Pumpkin Spice Latte. This year you can get it in all its forms, including hot, cold brew, and as a cold foam. Caffeine-fiends, happy sipping!

what movies to catch in theatres

For cold fall days, everyone’s favourite activity is hitting the theaters! Fall 2024 promises an excellent lineup of films for spooky season lovers.

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, was released Sept. 6 and features original cast members Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder. The new Gen-Z horror queen, Jenna Ortega, who stars in Netflix’s Wednesday, has a lead role. Catch it while it is still in theatres now!

Joker: Folie À Deux, the sequel to Joker 2019, features Joaquin Phoenix returning in his lead role and joining the cast as Harley, is the brilliant Lady Gaga. See Joker in theatres on Oct. 4.

The movie adaptation of Wicked, in theatres Nov. 22, features a stacked cast including Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Johnathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum. Wicked is sure to clean up during awards season, so it is not one to miss.

What to watch on tv

TV-lovers are also in for a fantastic autumn. There are spooky TV shows along the way, and plenty to offer for fans of true crime.

Agatha All Along, the spin-off of WandaVision, premiers Sept. 18 on Disney+. Kathryn Hahn stars as Agatha, who begins a new coven while having to complete tasks set up for her by Witches Road. All Along is perfect for all the witchy tarot lovers out there.

Fans of crime shows can start with The Penguin, premiering Sept. 19 on HBO. A spin-off of the Batman film from 2022, Colin Farrell returns as The Penguin, a.k.a., Oz Cobb. Oz seeks to take over the crime world, now that the previous leader of the underworld, Carmine Falcone has been removed.

Across the pond, true-crime fans are in for a treat with Joan, premiering Oct. 2 on the CW. Sophie Turner, Sansa Stark from Game of Thrones, stars as Joan Hannington, the infamous jewel robber who regularly made headlines in Britain during the 1980s. Frank Dillane, who played Nick Clark on The Walking Dead, stars opposite Sophie as her husband, Boisie Hannington. Fans of Peaky Blinders will not want to miss this one!

What to Read

Recently released is Jenna Levine’s My Vampire Plus-One. Levine writes a “paranormal romantic comedy” fit for Twilight lovers about career-driven Amelia Collins, who invites Reginald Cleaves as her plus-one to her family’s wedding. Reginald seems unusual, but Amelia cannot quite place her finger on it. Reginald and Amelia embark on a romance with serious Twilight vibes.

Carissa Broadbent releases the third installment of the Crowns of Nyaxia series, The Songbird & the Heart of Stone on Nov. 19. In this installment, Mische and Asar embark on a journey in the underworld while encountering vicious monsters all while trying to avoid any more punishment from the Gods. Fans of the series and of mythology will not want to miss out on this one!

Emily McIntire is back with another installment of her A Never After Series, a dark fantasy romance adaption of famous fairy tales. In Hexed, releasing Nov. 5, McIntire takes on The Little Mermaid. Ariel is adapted as Vensea Anderson, who falls in love with the prince, Enzo Marino, a financial mogul and crime lord. Fans of Ana Huang’s Twisted Love series will surely enjoy McIntire’s adaptation, which can be read as a standalone novel.

So, Fall It girlies, enjoy a splendid fall season of sipping, reading, and watching!