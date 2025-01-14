Everything To Know Before Getting Your First Tattoo

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I currently have five tattoos with plans to get many more in the future; once I got my first I started planning for my second! Tattoos can be scary so I’m here to give you some tips to help you decide if a tattoo is in your future.

Does It Need To Have Meaning?

This is probably everyone’s first thought before they get a tattoo which is fair because tattoos are a very permanent decision. In my opinion, having a significant meaning is unimportant as long as it is something that makes you happy then it is totally worth it. My first tattoo was “Mad Woman” which is the title of a Taylor Swift song and as a huge Swiftie I have no regrets.

Placement is Everything

I think one of the most important things about getting a tattoo is figuring out where you are going to get it. In my experience, I try on a bunch of different outfits to get an idea of how it would look wearing my day-to-day outfits and with different styles of clothing (it sounds silly but it helps). Additionally, I always ask for the opinion of the tattoo artist since they are the expert! All of my tattoos are on my arms and I am extremely happy with their placement.

Does it Hurt?

The truth is, yes. Everyone feels pain differently so your tattoo likely will hurt at some points. Where you get your tattoo will also impact how much it hurts. In my experience, my tattoos were mildly painful; on a scale of 1-10, I rate them a 4. However, everyone is different so think about your pain tolerance and if that is a concern you can ask the artist to use numbing gels or suggest a less painful placement. The process was much less painful than I anticipated and I am someone that is terrified of needles!

Preparing For The Session

Leading up to your session it is important to make sure you eat, are well-hydrated, and well-rested; tattoos can be draining. I personally bring a lot of snacks to enjoy while I am there. I also like to stay out of the sun for a few days prior to avoid getting burnt and keeping my skin nice and moisturized. Pro-tip If you are feeling nervous it helps to bring a friend for a hand to squeeze.

Getting a tattoo is a big decision so take your time to decide what you want and where you want it. I also recommend doing some research to find an artist who specializes in the style you like! Remember, the tattoo artist is the expert so ask them for their expertise; they are more than happy to work with you to make sure you leave with a tattoo you are in love with. Tattoos are one of my favourite ways to express myself; they truly are addicting! Remember this decision is for you, so do what makes you happy!