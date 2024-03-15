The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the temperature starts to drop, so does my motivation to dress cute…especially to school. It seems that wherever I look for inspiration, layering is a key element of winter fashion. This is totally understandable, but often leaves me feeling overheated and like a snowman.

Taking care of how I dress and building my unique wardrobe has always been quite therapeutic for me. It also works wonders for boosting my confidence and helping me feel like the best version of myself. However, I’ve always had trouble putting together versatile, comfortable, warm-but-not-too-warm, and stylish outfits for the long winter months. One thing I have recently learned is that any article of clothing can look unappealing or not cute until styled with the proper pieces.

Dressy Athleisure

For me, fashion can be anything you want it to be. Even sweatpants and leggings, which are considered “lazy” clothing, can be made trendy and dressed up with long coats, chunky sneakers or boots, scarves, statement purses—really, anything you’d like.

Athleisure is defined as everyday wear that is practical yet fashionable; a contemporary movement encouraged by new stretchy, durable, and multipurpose textile materials. Athleisure has been seen recently incorporated in runway looks by luxury designer brands such as Miu Miu, Gucci, and Balenciaga, to name a few. If I were to style a pair of basic black sweats, I’d pair it with a chunky knit sweater, platform sneakers (or platform boots for snowy days), a long wool camel coat, thick wool scarf, black sunglasses (even on cloudy days), a navy tote, and some gold chunky jewelry. Voilá! Warm, chic, and practical for long school days. If you’re anything like me and don’t like being too warm, I suggest sticking to cozy, good quality basics to wear underneath a coat that is not lined with fleece or fur on the inside. You could also size up with your outerwear to avoid feeling restricted and uncomfortable.

Knee-High boots

As described by Vogue, knee-high boots are super versatile and come in many different textures and styles. And no, we are not talking about Ariana Grande’s iconic boots. Having a pair of stiletto boots in your closet may not be ideal for walking around campus, but can be perfect for going out with the gals or a date night. To style, pair some fleece lined tights, a black skirt (short or long – whatever you’re comfortable with!), a basic knit top, lined leather jacket, your statement boots, a colourful purse, chunky rings, layered necklaces, and thick hoop earrings. You could even wear a slip dress of any length and colour instead of a skirt and top. The neat thing about these boots is that you can find them in any colour, heel length (chunky or flat), texture (embossed or matte), and material (leather or suede). If you’re not a leather buyer (like me), there are tons of vegan leather options, such as this one from Call it Spring.

Trousers

Another element to building a comfortable and relaxed look are trousers. Although less warm than sweatpants or lined tights, trousers can be worn on milder winter days or closer to the spring season. They can be worn with practically anything and provide a slightly more elevated look than sweatpants or leggings. In addition, slacks (aka trousers) can be either black, khaki, leather, pinstriped, cargo, or plaid—literally whatever your heart desires. It’s also perfect for any season, making it a staple in a timeless wardrobe. Dress it for cold days with a knit turtleneck or sweater, Chelsea boots, and either a cropped puffer jacket or long wool coat. For warmer days, dress it with a basic T-shirt, platform sneakers, and oversized blazer or jean jacket.

Photo via Nasty Gal

Patterned Mini-Dresses

Dresses with ruffles and paisley patterns are so elegant and chic to me, but of course… not ideal for the winter. With some experimenting, I’ve concluded that wearing fleece-lined tights (that can be found on Amazon and many other clothing websites), a thin long sleeve, thick socks, and a fur-lined coat can keep me adequately warm when wearing the dress. And of course, more budget-friendly and ethical options for acquiring a (faux) fur-lined coat are the thrift store or a consignment boutique. With a warm-toned, 70s-looking paisley print dress, I’d definitely go for a Penny Lane style coat.

If you’re like me and in constant need of winter fashion inspiration, try checking out the latest runway looks of your favourite designers using the Vogue Runway lookbook—(here’s Prada as an example). Pinterest and Instagram are also perfect for outfit ideas and styling tips (as usual!). Then, look into your closet and find ways to create outfits using what you already have, prioritizing practicality, comfort, and personality. A goal of mine when buying new clothing pieces is staying sustainable by shopping at the thrift and second-hand boutiques. I merely use high-end luxury brands as inspiration because I think they trigger the influx of fast-fashion pieces, which contributes to unnecessary over-consumption. This winter, try to go out thrifting with your friends if you haven’t already—strive to be chic yet sustainable!