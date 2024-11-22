Classical Greek Authors: An Introduction

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter.

Many moons ago (a year), people everywhere were participating in the online ‘My Roman Empire‘ trend. This trend was a nickname for a thought which lived rent-free in your mind, named after how frequently men seemingly thought about the Roman Empire on a daily basis. My Roman Empire is indeed how the Romans, to put it lightly, were inspired by Greeks. To be blunt, the Romans stole many aspects of classical Greek culture. In other words, it is all Greek to me!

The Greeks left behind many writings which have influenced and shaped the Western tradition. Entering into the realm of Greek writing can be overwhelming, since, like the Romans, there are so many writers, most of whom are philosophers. This guide is here to help enter the world of ancient Greek authors.

General overview: Introductions To Classical Greece

Reading classical authors can be overwhelming at first, so, a better approach can be starting with introductions to Classical Greece from modern historians.

A great introduction to Classical Greece is Introducing the Ancient Greeks – From Bronze Age Seafarers to Navigators of the Western Mind (2015) by classicist Edith Hall. The book is an introduction into ancient Greek society, including their settlements, politics, and the ancient Greek religion. Written to critical acclaim, this work is a well-researched and robust account of the ancient world.

If you would like to learn more about ancient Greek mythology, Mythos (2019) by British comedian Stephen Fry is an excellent introduction to the myths. Frye does an excellent job of presenting the myths in an accessible manner. Images of artifacts which depict the ancient gods and goddesses are also included, which makes for an immersive experience.

For a shorter introduction, check out Horrible Histories: Groovy Greeks (2011). Horrible Histories is every history teacher’s favourite series to encourage their students to explore the subject of history. These books present information in an accessible manner, but best of all, they are terribly funny! You’ll be certain to enjoy a good laugh!

Ancient Greek Authors

Homer: Homer was called ‘the great tragic poet’ by Plato. He lived in the 8th century B.C. and is most famous for writing The Illiad. The Illiad is set during the Trojan War, and tells of the last few weeks of the siege of Troy. Most famously, it includes the characters King Agamemnon and the mythical hero Achilles, who are at odds with one another. The Illiad is published in a beautiful clothbound Penguin Classics edition.

Homer also wrote a famous work called The Odyssey, which is perfect for fans of Greek mythology. The Odyssey tells the story of the great mythical Greek warrior Odysseus, who fought during the Trojan War. The work contains the Greek deities Zeus, Athena, Calypso, and Circe. Fans of epic stories of gods and goddesses will enjoy this work, and it also comes in a clothbound edition.

Herodotus: History buffs will love Herodotus, ‘The Father of History’. Herodutus lived during the 5th century B.C. He was a Greek historian and geographer who is most well-known for writing his work, The Histories which is an account of the Persian Empire, and the reasons for the Greco-Persian Wars. If you enjoy military history, The Histories is for you!

Sophocles: Sophocles was a contemporary of Herodotus and is known for writing three plays: Antigone, Oedipus the King, and Oedipus at Colonius. These plays are known as the Theban plays. They tell of the lives of the royal family at Thebes. If you are a fan of tragic plays and musicals, like Lés Miserables and Moulin Rouge, you’ll enjoy Sophocles.

If philosophy is more your style, Plato and Aristotle are for you.

Plato: A student of Socrates, Plato, who lived from the late 5th century B.C. to the early 4th century B.C., wrote many seminal works, including The Republic. The Republic focuses on definitions of justice, and how poets and philosophers can meaningfully contribute to society. Most importantly, he defines the ideal state. In Plato’s view, an ideal state is run by philosopher kings. These leaders are knowledgeable about both philosophy and politics. The Republic is thus perfect for you if you are a student of philosophy or politics, or enjoy watching political debates!

Aristotle: Aristotle, in the 4th century B.C. was a student of Plato. He also wrote many important works, including The Nichomachean Ethics. If you enjoy self-help, you’ll enjoy Aristotle’s Ethics. In Ethics, Aristotle outlines how to live a meaningful life. He covers topics like happiness, friendship, and how to make good habits. Grab your copy today!

—

Now that you know your way around the ancient Greek world, enjoy your trip down The Ilisos. Opa!