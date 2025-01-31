Celebrity Close-Up: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Paris Fashion Week 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a former Miss World and is currently a Bollywood actress. She was formerly Brand Ambassador of L’Oréal Paris, succeeded by Alia Bhatt. L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week 2024 was a celebration of influential women from different walks of life, all walking the ramp at this fashion show.

For her walk, Rai Bachchan was styled in a long, red gown and wore her wedding ring. She entered the stage with a veil attached to her shoulders with “We’re All Worth It” engraved on it.

As she proceeded to center-stage, her veil slipped off and lay on the stage floor with its engraving showing over a birds-eye view. Stage crew cleared the veil from the stage as Rai Bachchan continued her walk.

The mishap made her visibility on the ramp look much less grandiose, with her plain gown, styling, and accessories. But, Rai Bachchan still walked the stage with grace, poise, and serenity. She concluded her walk with the Indian pranam to greet the audience and showcase her traditional Indian roots. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the showstopper, being the heart of the show.

Alia Bhatt, a newer Bollywood actress, made her debut at L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week 2024 on the ramp. She walked the ramp in a silver, metallic breast plate and flared black pants with dewy hair and natural make-up. She walked the ramp with confidence and enthusiasm, sending flying kisses to the audience and ending her walk at the front of center-stage with a heart hand gesture. Her look put the fire back in business-casual get-ups.

Other international stars that walked the ramp with Rai Bachchan and Bhatt included Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Camilla Cabello, and Aja Naomi King. The colour theme included red, white, black, and silver.

There weren’t any pictures available publicly of Rai Bachchan posing with Bhatt. From the footage that was made available online, it seemed that the two Bollywood stars were more friendly with the other international stars than with each other. This just really shows how global Bollywood is: Rai Bachchan and Bhatt belong to the world, not just Bollywood, and L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week is the international platform to showcase that talent and beauty.

Just like the participants at L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week 2024, we’re all worth it: no matter our shape, size, age, race, beliefs, or colour.