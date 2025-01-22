The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ottawa has some real hidden gems when it comes to cute and cozy cocktail lounges, bars, coffee shops, and bubble tea spots. Here is a list of some of my top spots that I just cannot get enough of!

The Rabbit Hole

To start off the list is The Rabbit Hole. Whether you enjoy alcohol or prefer a mocktail, this place has the drink for you. If you feel like ordering something off the menu the staff are more than happy to accommodate your needs. The bartender will ask you a series of questions to identify your favourite flavours and make the drink of your dreams.

Nans Parlour

This place has immaculate vibes (and drinks). Nans Parlour is the best spot in the Byward Market to grab some drinks. It is warm, cozy, and vintage with a unique and delicious drink menu featuring mocktails. This place was made for an IG feed! Seriously, I cannot emphasize how much I love the vibes of this place. Their drinks are also on another level.

Joey Rideau

This place has been my go-to spot for years and it’s Joey Rideau. They have amazing food options but their drinks are highly underrated. They have amazing drinks with an amazing happy hour as well. Their drink menu has everything from tropical fruity drinks to a nice, strong old fashioned. Some of my favourite drinks are from this place and their mocktails are out of this world. As a matcha girlie their mocktail matcha moijito is my absolute favourite drink. I order it every single time and I am not sorry about it! (For affordable drinks this is the place to go!).

Sip Tea

Bubble tea is my weakness so it is safe to say that I have tried many spots; sip tea is the best bubble tea in Ottawa by far. Their fruity selections of tea and green tea is like no other. These drinks are not only delicious but instagram-worthy as well. My go-to order is the whole lime green tea with coconut jelly. I promise this place is like no other bubble tea spot. You will not be disappointed!

Little Victories

This coffee shop has the absolute best vibes! It is one of my go-to study spots. Their coffees and teas are truly the best in town. Their rotating menu never disappoints. If you are looking for a matcha latte that will change your life this place is the spot for you. If you are on the fence about matcha I promise you one latte from this place will tell you everything you need to know. This is by far the coziest and most delicious coffee shop in Ottawa; it is a must-visit.

As someone who will always have some sort of drink in their hand, this is a list of all the places I cannot live without. I seriously recommend you try at least one of these places! I promise you will not be disappointed, as these spots are truly the best of the best with options for everyone.