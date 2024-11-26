The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter.

Autumn isn’t complete without the perfect playlist. There are just certain albums that are perfect for watching the leaves turn orange. Over the years, I’ve had my go-to fall classics such as evermore and folklore by Taylor Swift. Recently, I’ve been influenced by my girlfriends’ amazing taste in music and have been adding more to my music rotation. Here are ten albums perfect for fall that I have no doubt you’ll enjoy listening to this season!

Five seconds flat – lizzy mcalpine

Lizzy McAlpine’s Five Seconds Flat blends introspective lyrics with an indie-pop sound, drawing comparisons to Phoebe Bridgers, especially in its vulnerability and emotional depth. While McAlpine is often recognized for her standout track “ceilings,” the album offers much more with tracks that explore themes of love, self-discovery, and heartache. Her delicate yet powerful vocals, combined with a mix of minimalist and lush production, create an intimate atmosphere that invites listeners to dive deeper into her world. For fans of Phoebe Bridgers style, Five Seconds Flat offers a fresh, equally captivating perspective.

unreal unearth – hozier

Hozier’s Unreal Unearth is a breathtaking masterpiece that captures the essence of fall with its rich, atmospheric sound and poetic lyricism. Known for his soulful voice and deeply poetic songwriting, Hozier delivers an album full of emotional depth. Having seen it live, I can attest that it’s even more beautiful in person, with each song carrying a haunting, cinematic quality that lingers. Hozier is an incredibly talented artist who continually pushes the boundaries of folk, rock, and soul, crafting music that feels both timeless and profoundly resonant.

american heartbreak – zach bryan

Zach Bryan’s American Heartbreak is a perfect fit for fall because its raw, acoustic-driven sound and heartfelt storytelling evoke the cozy, reflective mood of the season. The album’s themes of nostalgia, longing, and change pair beautifully with autumn. The songs on this album feel like they were meant for long drives through golden landscapes or sitting by a fire, taking in the changing leaves.

cleopatra – the lumineers

The Lumineers’ Cleopatra is a great fit for fall because of its melancholic yet hopeful tone. The album’s acoustic folk sound, with its simple yet evocative melodies, creates a cozy atmosphere perfect for autumn days. The storytelling in Cleopatra—full of themes like love, loss, and personal growth—resonates with fall, when everything feels a bit more contemplative. The raw, stripped-down instrumentation pairs beautifully with the earthy, grounded feel of autumn. Tracks like “Ophelia” and “Sleep on the Floor” have a nostalgic quality that invites listeners to slow down and take in the change around them, much like the season itself.

immunity – clairo

Clairo’s Immunity has that perfect fall vibe, making it an ideal soundtrack for studying, grabbing a coffee, or taking a crisp walk through the autumn air. The album’s dreamy, mellow production creates a comforting, cozy vibe. While “Bags” is often celebrated as a standout track, the entire album offers so much more. I’d especially recommend “North” and “Alewife,” two songs that capture both the emotional depth and the gentle warmth of Immunity, making it a go-to for fall listening sessions.

messy – Olivia Dean

Olivia Dean’s Messy offers a refreshing mix of emotional depth and upbeat energy, making it an unexpected but perfect fit for fall. The album’s standout track, “Dive,” is a beautiful, soulful exploration of vulnerability, capturing a mood that pairs well with autumn’s reflective tone. On the other hand, “Ladies Room” provides a fun, upbeat contrast, bringing a burst of energy that feels like a change of pace in the midst of the season’s calm. This balance between the emotional and the lighthearted creates a dynamic listening experience, making Messy a well-rounded album for both quiet moments and lively ones.

stick season – noah kahan

Noah Kahan’s Stick Season is an album that feels deeply rooted in the changing seasons, making it a natural fit for fall. Tracks like “Growing Sideways” capture the melancholy of transition, while “Northern Attitude” adds an uplifting, earthy energy. The album’s grounding quality, paired with Kahan’s storytelling, makes it feel like a soundtrack to both the quiet moments of the season and the emotional shifts that accompany them. Stick Season is an album that wraps you up, making it ideal for fall walks, quiet evenings, or simply sitting with your thoughts.

evermore – taylor swift

Taylor Swift’s evermore is an album that perfectly encapsulates the essence of fall with its deep exploration of storytelling. The folk-inspired production, layered with atmospheric instrumentation, creates a warm yet wistful feeling that aligns with autumn. Tracks like “champagne problems” and “tolerate it” delve into themes of heartbreak and regret, while “willow” and “cowboy like me” offer a sense of quiet nostalgia and longing. Evermore feels like a soundtrack to crisp walks, sitting by a fire, and getting lost in the beauty of fall’s complexity. The album’s emotional depth, paired with its gentle folk and indie influences, makes it a perfect companion for the season.

oncle jazz – men i trust

Oncle Jazz by Men I Trust is an album that’s effortlessly suited for fall, thanks to its laid-back, dreamy vibe and smooth, atmospheric sound. The blend of indie pop, synths, and soft vocals creates a relaxed, almost hazy atmosphere, perfect for quiet moments or a mellow autumn day. Its mellow, jazzy sound aligns beautifully with a classy, studious fall.

stranger in the alps – phoebe bridgers