I am an avid fan of romance novels and have read too many to keep count. Unfortunately, my Kindle reminds me of my obsession with my obscene reading streak and the number of books I’ve finished. Romance books are my favourite as there are various tropes; from enemies to lovers to forbidden romance, they’re always interesting. Here are my top five romance books that you must read in 2024—but be warned, you may be unable to put them down!

Shunned (Kings of Miskatonic Prep Series) by Steffanie Holmes

Length: 280 pages

This is a dark mystery paranormal romance four-book series where the lead female character has more than one love interest. Shunned is an enemies-to-lovers novel with dark themes and aggravating characters, leaving you screaming at your book in frustration, heartache, and disgust.

Hazel is the main character who has no one and is sent to a prestigious academy for rich kids for her final year of high school. She’s a strong-headed female lead who gets on the nerves of a group of equally tough boys, who are also the school bullies. The boys vow to make Hazel’s life horrible, but she won’t let them win. This book seems basic in the beginning, but the plot twists will blow your mind as the author has created a world you could never imagine.

Shunned: a reverse harem bully romance : Holmes, Steffanie: Amazon.ca: Books

The Inmate by Freida McFadden

Length: 388 pages

The Inmate is a mystery thriller mixed with psychological manipulation, crime, and, of course, romance. This book is a standalone filled with many twists that make you wish there was a second book by the end. (If you enjoy this book, Don’t Let Her Stay by Nicola Sanders and The Perfect Marriage by Jeneva Rose are frequently compared to The Inmate.)

Imagine seeing your high school sweetheart at your new job, but you’re a nurse practitioner at a men’s maximum security prison, and he isn’t a colleague. Instead, he is one of the most notorious and dangerous inmates sent there due to your testimony. That is Brookes’ story, and she’s in for a world of confusion, betrayal, and love.

The Inmate : McFadden, Freida: Amazon.ca: Books

Dark Fae (Ruthless Boys of the Zodiac Series) by Caroline Peckham and Susanne Valenti

Length: 538 pages

Dark Fae is a five-book paranormal, fantasy, reverse harem romance series with vampires, shifters, dragons, and superpowers. This series is often compared to Broken Bonds by J. Bree, The Serpent and the Wings of the Night by Carissa Broadbent, and The Never King by Nikki St.Crowe.

Elise Callisto is a vampire fae who enrolls in Aurora Academy, where she must deal with each King’s ego and their overbearing courting style while trying to figure out which one murdered her brother. The female lead is strong and confident, yet her fate will be her undoing.

Dark Fae: Peckham, Caroline, Valenti, Susanne: 9781914425158: Books – Amazon.ca

Cold Blooded (The Black Hand Series) by CM Wondrak

Length: 268 pages

Cold Blooded is a four-book, dark, contemporary romance series. It’s packed with mystery and crime—the female lead is out for vengeance and ends up with more than one love interest. This book is a mafia-based story, perfect for readers who love a strong female main character who knows how to fight.

Celene used to be a part of the Black Hand, a crime syndicate run by five families, until her whole family was murdered. She’s the only one who managed to escape, and is now back in town for revenge. She plans to ruin the Black Hand from the inside out and punish them. The series has very dark themes, an exciting plot, and unseen twists.

Cold Blooded: A Dark Reverse Harem Romance : Wondrak, CM: Amazon.ca: Books

Shatter Me Series by Tahereh Mafi

Length: 338 pages

This series is the perfect mix of romance, paranormal, and fantasy. It has six books in the series, and each one is such a page-turner that you will find yourself staying up way past your bedtime. This series is often compared to the Divergent series by Veronica Roth, The Maze Runner series by James Dashner, the Red Queen series by Veronica Aveyard, and The Hunger Games series by Suzanne Collins.

The story is set in a dystopian era where food is scarce, the population is dwindling from disease, and pollution has changed the environment. The book follows Juliette, a 17-year-old girl who can wield an impressive power that she views as a curse, but The Reestablishment sees her as a gift to use as an unstoppable weapon. The novel begins with her locked in a cell where she must decide whether to fight or let The Reestablishment win.

Shatter Me : Mafi, Tahereh: Amazon.ca: Books

Hopefully these picks introduce you to the world of romance books, or cement your existing love for the genre. Happy reading!