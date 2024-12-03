5 Cute Coffee Shops to Check Out Near Campus

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Ottawa chapter.

While we are nearing the beginning of finals seasons, sometimes you just need a little drink and sweet treat to take your mind off the books. Here are 5 cute and cozy coffee shops near campus or a short walk from campus!

Hugo Cafe

Location: 399 Bank Street

In the Golden Triangle neighbourhood and about a 20 min walk from campus, this one is a bit of a trek, but hear me out! They have supreme croissants, which are 3D, circular, spiral shaped croissants with a filling. I have tried both the pistachio and Biscoff cookie flavours, and they were both delicious. Their croissants flavours rotate seasonally, so there is something for everyone. They offer other treats like regular and savory stuffed croissants, macarons, and cookies if the supreme croissants seem a bit too decadent. This cafe has also hosted baking workshops, like fruit danish and strawberry shortcake workshops occasionally. Totally worth the walk!

Equator Coffee

Locations: 1 Elgin Street (NAC), 412 Churchill Ave (Westboro), 125 Riocan Ave (Barrhaven), 5114 Kanata Ave (Kanata)

There are multiple locations in Ottawa, so you know this coffee shop is legit! My favourite is the one tucked in the National Arts Centre at 1 Elgin Street. It’s the closest one near campus, about a 15 minute walk from the uOttawa LRT station. There’s plenty of seating if you like to sip n study, or chat with a friend. You can also take advantage of learning which shows are coming to the NAC in the future. The NAC usually has discounted tickets for students, be sure to check them out here: https://nac-cna.ca/en/tickets/under30

Shun Matsuhashi / Spoon

Figaro Coffee house

Locations: 234 Laurier Ave E (Sandy Hill), 650 Industrial Ave (Trainyards)

Figaro also has multiple locations, so you know it’s good too! The one on Laurier is about a 5 minute walk from Tabaret. Figaro has an amazing selection of snacks and treats, from baked good, flatbreads, croissant sandwiches, and even a charcuterie board for 2. My favourite snacks are the almond croissant and the caprese croissant sandwich. They also offer matcha for a relatively cheap price, at $3.80 CAD for a small. It’s a great deal, as matcha now goes for around $5-6 CAD at most coffee shops.

Mantovani 1946

Location: 87 Murray Street

Mantovani has a cute European vibe to it! The owners are Italian, and they definitely bring the Italian charm into their selection of snacks. Their Italian pastries are delicious! Be sure to try the zeppole, fried choux pastry filled with pastry cream, traditionally eaten on Italian Father’s Day on March 19th. Mantovani also has award winning gelato. My favourite flavours are pistachio and hazelnut (can you tell I like pistachio)! Their affogato, which is espresso with a scoop of gelato, is also quite the treat!

Luxe Blooms flower cafe

Location: 254 Dalhousie Street

For your aesthetic Instagram photos! Steps away from the Rideau LRT station, this cafe is a serene oasis tucked away in the bustling Byward Market neighbourhood. Luxe Blooms has the cutest atmosphere, especially if you are a plant lover. I find the wall full of roses super peaceful while sipping my matcha. Their yummy treats include stuffed croissants, mini cheesecakes, and grilled sandwiches. You can even order a combo of coffee an flowers. Just the right pick-me-up!

I think Ottawa is underrated in the coffee shop department. There is truly a coffee shop for everyone here. Have fun exploring a little bit of Ottawa’s sweet side with these fun cafes!