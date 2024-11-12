4 Delicious Tea Flavours to Cozy Up With This Fall

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a creature of collection. If I find something that has even a little bit of significance to me as a person, I will be adding it to my inventory. This goes for many things: jewelry, rocks, post-it notes, birthday cards, reciepts… even pieces of cars! No, Nolan, you are not getting the front emblem of your old Nissan back.

One of my more normal collections, though, is my tea bag collection! In general, I’d say I’m still a beginner in the tea world – nothing like the elite tea champions in my life, like my Mom and my aunt. I limit myself to just one mug a day, because one cannot always be bothered to refill the water basin in her single-use Keurig. I can already hear the rumbling of hardcore tea fans coming to attack me for my moderation.

While I’m not quite at addiction levels yet, I’d say I have a good knowledge of tea flavours and how to really enjoy them. In a perfect scenario, I’d be wearing a fluffy pair of pajamas on a rainy Autumn evening and watching Gilmore Girls with a novelty mug full of steaming tea. I know I’m not alone in my fantasies, given how similar it is to my current Pinterest feed. So, to feed the ones who get physically excited when the weather gets chillier, I’ve put together a list of five yummy tea flavours, perfect to enjoy on those calm nights (or days!).

apple Cinnamon

Who doesn’t love a good mix of cinnamon and apples? By far, one of the best parts of Fall is sneaking pieces of cinnamon-coated apple slices while someone’s trying to bake an apple crisp in the kitchen. Sorry, Mom.

The first time I tried this flavour was at my dear friend Isla’s house. We were lounging around at her place after a long day of school, the November air making the house abysmally cold. She wanted tea to warm up, so we skipped over to the tea drawer in her kitchen (Yes, you heard me, drawer). When faced with the wide array of flavours she had, I honestly just picked a random one. It ended up being Apple Cinnamon, and I fell in love with it! It was like a little cup of October in my hands, with a hint of sweetness, and it is still one of my go-to Fall teas.

london fog

A classic flavour among the tea community. I’ll admit, I tend to order this flavour all year-round, despite the wickedly humid summers that have been cursing Southern Ontario in recent years. What can I say, it’s my ol’ reliable – I have never been let down by a London Fog.

The Earl Grey base is comforting, along with the hints of lavender and bergamot hidden under a sweet layer of vanilla and cream. While I find it easier to enjoy this drink hot, a few of my friends have tried the iced version and came back with similarly pleased results. To get the full Autumn effect of this drink, I suggest taking it hot with a side of a good book.

s’Mores chai

Dessert flavoured teas seem to be my calling, so when I saw an advertisement for this flavour on my daily Instagram scroll, I immediately had to run to the shop and try it.

Let me tell you, I was not disappointed. It felt like I was sipping on a warm cup of bonfire with notes of dark chocolate and graham crackers. To be completely transparent, I did add a little bit of whipped cream on top, but I think it would have been just as tasty without it. I am simply a child at heart, and whipped cream makes my heart happy. Anyway, this decadent blend is sure to satisfy the urge to be cozy, and it’s got the certified Sweet Tooth stamp of approval!

pumpkin spice

Of course, I saved the Autumn classic for last. I’ve seen people go absolutely ballistic over the mention of anything pumpkin spice flavoured; either they live and breathe it, or cannot stand it. Now, I’m sure you’re familiar with the concept of a Pumpkin Spice Latte – a Starbucks classic. Where the latte is almost entirely milk and sugar with approximately 75 grams of caffeine per 12 ounces, a lot of the variations of a cup of herbal pumpkin spice tea are caffeine-free!

Now, I’m about to upset the PSL stans. I am not a huge fan of all things pumpkin spice… aside from Costco’s pumpkin pie, which I’m not even sure counts. However, I did try this tea in a sample form at my local tea shop. The blend that I had did have a small amount of earl grey in it, along with an increased caffeine level, but the notes of chai in the blend were overpowering. It was still a pleasant tea, though I think it’s definitely more suited toward the pumpkin spice fan club.

Conclusion

There you have it! You are now equipped with enough flavours of tea to get through those chillier Autumn days. Hopefully reading this list made you want to cozy up under a knit blanket and listen to Folklore by Taylor Swift, just as much as it made me want to while writing it.