Fall is arguably the best season for its fashion, weather, and aesthetics, but it also has major music potential. I have compiled my top 10 songs that capture that nostalgic fall feeling to add to your seasonal playlist. I have also created a collaborative Spotify playlist so we can build up our repertoire together!

All Falls Down – Lizzy McAlpine

Arguably the best song from McAlpines newest album Older (and Wiser). It has a swift, uplifting beat with somber lyrics that feels like a nice warm cup of coffee… from someone you hate.

For Cryin’ Out Loud – Finneas

Another deceivingly upbeat song with a sad message. I have to admit I have overlooked Finneas as an artist until this song. The jazzy feel of this one makes me want to jump into a pile of leaves. Plus it has beautiful lyricism and an amazing beat, so it had to make my top 10.

Orange Blossoms – GoldFord

This song makes me want to go on a road trip through the mountains. It is so unique and was my introduction to GoldFord.

NovaCANE – FRANK OCEAN

I cannot do a musical article without including Frank Ocean. Although I think his music suits all occasions and seasons, “Novacane” really reminds me of Fall, especially with the stress of midterms.

The Mtn. Song – Rayland Baxter

This one has been a fall staple of mine for three years now. From Baxters’ debut album, this folky love song has major fall vibes with beautiful vocals and production.

My friend’s Toyota- asiris

I found this artist through Tiktok last winter and he has quickly become one of my favourites. Aside from the fact this this song is literally set in late September, everything from the music to the lyrics connects to fall in the countryside. This one’s great for any occasion, from screaming and dancing to crying and studying.

Main – Noah Kahan

It could not be a Fall article without featuring the king of Fall, Noah Kahan. Although his entire discography could fit the category I have chosen to feature “Maine” from his album Cape Elizabeth because it is currently on my rotation.

There she Goes- the la’s

I associate Fall with Gilmore Girls, and I associate Gilmore Girls with this song. Not only is it uplifting and inspiring, but it is also so unique. The La’s have such a distinct musical style that really differentiates them from others groups.

Sultans of Swing – Dire Straits

This is one of those songs that is truly timeless, I will never get sick of the guitar riffs. It is fitting for just about any occasion but this is one I listen to on repeat while walking to campus.

17 – Madison Beer

I will finish how I started; with an extremely talented solo female artist. I think we got over Madison Beer’s Silence Between Songs album way too fast. This song is beautifully eerie and encapsulates the fall feeling so well.

If you are interested in adding some more to the list, I have created a collaborative playlist on Spotify where I have put the rest of my faves. I encourage you to do the same!