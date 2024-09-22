Rating Everything I Watched This Summer

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Perfect match – 7.5/10

Typically I don’t watch reality dating shows but, I had to give The Perfect Match a try when learning it brings together contestants from other reality shows including Too Hot to Handle, Love is Blind, and The Circle. It was a fun watch that, of course, shouldn’t be taken too seriously. The challenges were exciting, there was drama, and I think everyone could find a person to root for. My only issue was the ending. I felt that couples should be solidified before the last episode rather than still being able to change partners.

Challengers – 7/10

Challengers brought tennis back in a big way! It was a very entertaining movie, especially to watch in theaters. Everything from the music, to the dialogue, to the cinematography was outstanding. The cast was great but, of course, Zendaya as the leading lady and villain (?) stole the show.

scream 6 – 8/10

Scream 6 is a great fright if you aren’t the biggest fan of horror movies, like me. I watched this movie out of boredom on a 6-hour flight without seeing any prior films in the franchise. However, I still got a sense of how important some of the “legacy” characters were. I wasn’t able to figure out who the killer was before the end and I loved how suspenseful it was without feeling too gory, scary, or unwatchable.

Bridgerton – 6.5/10

First of all, I think that Bridgerton Season 2 was so incredible that my expectations were through the roof for the third season, and unfortunately, they were not fully met. Netflix decided to split the season into two parts with the first half having some fun storylines. This included overlapping love triangles with the main character Penelope, however, they were cut short in part two. One character involved in said love triangle leaves completely, with no concrete resolution to their story, creating a bit of a disconnect between both parts. Despite this, I did enjoy Penelope’s journey from being shy and insecure at the beginning, to gaining more confidence by the end of the season.

Baby Reindeer – 8/10

Baby Reindeer was one of my favorite watches of the year. The show was engaging, the writing was very funny at times, and the episodes flew by. The story was well told allowing the audience to sympathize with not only the narrator but also the antagonist.

the mole – 7/10

The Mole is technically a Reality TV series; however, it more so focused on competition and strategy rather than drama. The competitors worked in a group to win money from a collective pot with the catch that among them was a secret mole who would sabotage their efforts. The show is framed so that even the audience doesn’t know who the mole is which maintains the suspense until the very end. If you are a fan of competition-based shows, like Survivor, I highly recommend watching The Mole on Netflix.

Anyone but you – 5.5/10

Anyone but You was a fine movie. I do like that it is reminiscent of rom coms of the 2000’s and 2010’s. However, my biggest gripe is that the characters are bland, and the movie is not funny enough! Now, I have nothing against the actors, but I know that they can both add more to a role. I first saw Glen Powell on Fox’s Scream Queens, and despite the show having a cast of great actors, Powell really stood out. Despite having not watched Euphoria in its entirety, I know that Sydney Sweeney has some of the most iconic lines and scenes in the show. With that being said, I feel like both actors could have brought more to this movie.