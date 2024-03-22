What Is Women’s History Month & How Can We Celebrate It?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

March is a month full of celebration, Saint Patrick’s Day, the first day of spring, and Women’s History Month. There are a few colors that reappear in correlation to the month. March is now associated with the colors green, purple, and white to honor the women who have made such big impacts on the world. According to the Today Show, these colors were adopted in 1978, and then became a nationwide symbol for the month itself.

The color green represents mountains and valleys symbolizing hope, new beginnings, and growth, green also brings feelings of being close to nature and boosting our moods. Purple represents the symbolized royalty in England and women’s quest for freedom. Lastly, white represents equality, purity, truth, and freedom. Gold is a bonus Women’s History Month color with thoughts that it represents the sunflower that was seen as a “beacon of hope.” The psychology behind the colors represents uplifting moods, calming and inspiring effects, and rebirth.

The National Women’s History Museum details the creation of Women’s History Month. In the early 1980s, feminists were fed up with the lack of recognition of women’s contributions to society and campaigned for inclusion. The National Women’s History Project successfully lobbied for national recognition for women, President Jimmy Carter officially declared the Week of March 8 as National Women’s History Week. Women’s History Month began as a small celebration in Santa Rosa California, and it took seven years for March to officially nationally become Women’s History Month when Congress passed Public Law 100-9. Congress also passed an additional resolution authorizing the President to proclaim March of each year as Women’s History Month.

Each year there is a theme assigned to Women’s History Month, published on Chase Oaks Church, with 1987 being “Generations of Courage, compassion, and Conviction” to 2023 being “Celebrating Women Who Tell Stories” with seven women being recognized such as Jane Addams who was the first American women to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, Mother Teresa who won the Nobel Peace Prize for her work helping the poor and vulnerable around the world, and many other incredible women.

Every year we use this month to recognize courageous women’s achievements from around the world and reflect on how women have made the world the place that it is today. Here are some ways that you can celebrate women throughout Women’s History Month: