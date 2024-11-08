This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter.

Betty Jiminian

Traveling with Limited Space

As the season is starting to change, the cool air is breezing through the New England area. I’m reminiscing on my summer travels. I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to travel to Puerto Rico this past summer. Throughout my life so far, I have been able to travel, and I’d say I am becoming a pro packer and know certain life skills when it comes to traveling.

I’d like to say some things are common sense when it comes to traveling. For instance, always be aware of your surroundings, don’t get into stranger’s cars, etc. But some people may not know some things when it comes to traveling. An example is there are certain requirements that you must meet if you are traveling internationally, like your passport must be valid for the time of the trip and at least six months after your trip. These requirements may vary depending on the country you are traveling to (Travel.State.Gov). One area of the world I want to travel next is Europe. Researching everything that I may need before the trip is super important. This is essential since I am planning to travel to Europe solo for a limited period of time. This research prior to travel can be as simple as asking: Does the place you are staying during the trip offer free Wi-Fi? Another important piece to research is the area you will be staying at. Of course, the information you see online might not be 100% accurate, but it’s good to consider. This can help you determine if the area is safe to stay in, if it is then great but if it’s not then you might have to relocate. Below I have added some of my personal life skills that I’ve learned throughout the years.

My Life skills

– Don’t drink water unless it’s from a water bottle: Just to be extra cautious of not getting sick. I know some people even go to the extreme of brushing their teeth with bottled water.

– Always share your location with trusted people before the trip: This is something that helps ease my mind in case anything dangerous might happen at any point of the trip.

– Let trusted people (who aren’t on the trip) know your general itinerary: Sometimes if I’m traveling alone I go the extra mile to add my trip information on a doc or spreadsheet. This includes my departing and arriving flight information as well as the exact address of the place I’d be staying at. On trips some spontaneous things can occur and that’s completely fine! This provides a general of your time away, providing this to a loved one lessens the worry they may have.

Another part of traveling I feel I have mastered is packing. I have gone on two-week vacations in just a carry on! Part of the reason why I chose to do that is because I didn’t want to pay an extra fee for bigger luggage, and I like to always have all my items with me when traveling. Airports are already anxiety inducing for me, having everything with me makes me stay calm and be secure in knowing I have all my belongings. There are limitations when it comes to just having a carry on. You do have to follow the travel size requirements when it comes to the products that are allowed.

Packing Like a Pro

– Travel/packing cubes: You might think that these are unnecessary; they aren’t. I also thought it would be another piece of cloth that takes space in my suitcase, until I got them. You are able to fit more pieces of clothes in a cube then compress it together!

– Plan your outfits ahead of time: This can be difficult at first, but I plan my outfits based on the weather.

– Bring backup options: Even though you already have limited space, having backup options that can go with multiple pieces is crucial.

– Depending on the duration of the trip, limit the footwear options: I generally like to stick to the rule of one pair of heels, one comfortable shoe, and depending on the location a pair of shoes that can get wet like a sandal.

On my trips I’ve always felt safe while being stylish. I also always like to leave a little empty space in my carry-on just in case I want to buy clothes on the actual trip! With all these tips, you’d be ready to take on your next travels. Even though this is focused on carry-ons, these tips can 1000% apply to a bigger suitcase. This is something that works for me and I hope you can take some of my tips with you the next time you travel!