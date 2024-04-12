Spring Time In Boston: Where To Go When The Weather Warms Up

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Springtime in Boston offers a delightful blend of outdoor activities, cultural events, and scenic beauty. As the city comes alive with the blooming of flowers and warmer temperatures, there are numerous places to explore and enjoy. Here are some of my favorite places to visit and a couple bucket list items in Boston during the spring!

Boston Common and Public Garden: Springtime transforms these iconic parks into a colorful wonderland. Boston Common, the oldest public park in the United States, is adorned with vibrant flowers, while the nearby Public Garden boasts stunning tulip displays. Visitors can enjoy leisurely strolls, picnics, and Swan Boat rides around the picturesque pond.

Freedom Trail: Embark on a historical journey along the Freedom Trail, a 2.5-mile route that passes through 16 significant sites related to the American Revolution. Spring offers ideal weather for exploring landmarks such as the Massachusetts State House, Paul Revere’s House, and the Old North Church. Once done with the trail, indulge in some phenomenal Italian food as the Freedom Trail is located in the heart of the North End! My go-to place for a sweet treat in the North End is Bova’s Bakery. They are a staple of the North End, as they are family owned and operated as well as open 24 hours! It’s never too late for a sweet treat!

Fenway Park: Baseball enthusiasts shouldn’t miss the chance to catch a game at Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox. Sports fan or not, the atmosphere is electric during spring games, and the iconic ballpark’s green surroundings perfectly complement the season. Personally, I go for the Fenway Franks; I consider them to be the best hot dogs in all of New England!

Harvard Square: Venture across the river to Cambridge and explore the lively atmosphere of Harvard Square. The area is bustling with street performers, quaint cafes, and boutique shops. Be sure to stop by Le Macaron Cambridge to grab a delicious French pastry as you wander through Harvard University’s historic campus and admire the gorgeous, brick architecture!

Arnold Arboretum: One of my bucket list places to visit, the Arnold Arboretum is a botanical oasis spanning 281 acres. In spring, the arboretum’s collection of trees and shrubs bursts into bloom with colorful blossoms. Nature enthusiasts can enjoy leisurely walks, birdwatching, and photography amid the serene surroundings.

Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum: This enchanting museum is a treasure trove of art and horticulture. The lush courtyard garden comes alive with spring blooms, providing a serene setting for Instagram worthy pics. Inside, visitors can admire the museum’s diverse collection of paintings, sculptures, and decorative arts.

Boston Harbor Islands: As the weather warms up, Boston Harbor becomes an inviting destination for outdoor activities. Hop on a ferry and explore the Boston Harbor Islands, a network of 34 islands and peninsulas offering opportunities for hiking, picnicking, and wildlife viewing.

Charles River Esplanade: Situated along the banks of the Charles River, the Esplanade is a scenic urban park perfect for outdoor recreation. In spring, the park’s cherry blossoms add a burst of color to the landscape, creating a picturesque setting for walking, jogging, or simply relaxing by the water. Furthermore, a plethora of collegiate rowing teams practice and compete here which makes for such a fun atmosphere on competition days!

Museum of Fine Arts: Rainy spring days are the perfect excuse to explore the Museum of Fine Arts, one of the most comprehensive art museums in the world. Visitors can wander through galleries showcasing a diverse array of artworks, including paintings, sculptures, and decorative arts from various cultures and time periods. Students can often get discounted tickets here too!

Overall, springtime in Boston offers a wealth of opportunities for outdoor adventure, cultural exploration, and scenic beauty. The best part about springtime in Boston is that most of these places are FREE to visit and enjoy! As a college student myself I am always on the lookout for budget friendly activities and places to enjoy with my friends. Whether you’re strolling through blooming parks, exploring historical sites, trying tasty food, or immersing yourself in art and culture, there’s something for everyone to enjoy in this vibrant city!