SEVEN THINGS TO DO TO HELP COMBAT THE WINTER BLUES

Growing up in Nigeria, I never experienced significant weather changes and this is as a result of its geographical placement 690.93 miles north of the Equator. We have two seasons: the rainy season and dry season (harmattan). I was familiar with the other seasons because my parents loved travelling, but I had never lived through any long enough to truly understand. So when I started high school here in 2019 and experienced my first winter, there were many mixed feelings. On one hand, Westchester, NY used to get the most magical snow storms but on the other hand, laying in bed and admiring the view felt more appropriate than submitting our assignments and attending classes. I learned that out of all the possible reasons for this lethargic feeling, the lack of sun exposure was ranking very high for me and many of my fellow Africans who had only ever lived in Africa until then. Five years later, I can finally say that I have found my staples to get me through the winter and feel my very best during a time where the odds feel against me.

These are my favorite tips and tricks that have worked for me for the past few years. My suggestions are all based on personal experience, inquiry, and multiple try and fail sessions. I hope they serve as a starting point in others’ personal journeys in combating the winter blues.

Vitamin D

This was a suggestion I got from speaking with the campus nurse when I first started college in Rochester, NY. I told her I was constantly tired and unmotivated, even when I would get eight to ten hours of sleep and it didn’t used to happen until mid to late November. She explained that it was common for even locals to feel lethargic during this time, and that it was as a result of reduced vitamin D exposure from the sun. She said vitamin D deficiencies were common because the winters were quite gray, but she said I may be feeling overwhelmed because I am accustomed to regular sun exposure and she sees this in many international students from warmer climates. Besides the obvious option of vitamin D supplement pills, I also research on other sources of vitamin D and I found that fatty fish like salmon, herring and sardines, egg yolks, wild mushrooms and vitamin D fortified products like cereals, cow’s milk, soy milk and orange juice were all great sources of vitamin D. If you struggle with that winter lethargy and want to ease into the addition of vitamin D to your lifestyle, adding these to your diet could be very helpful.

Intentional Walks Outside (Sunwalks)

This may seem obvious but during this time, every action feels like it may require extra effort. It is very easy to find less and less reasons to go outside and deal with the cold and gloom, especially when you truly have nothing to do. I found that going out and taking my “sunwalks” on those days helped lift my mood a bit. I would go out on walks around my neighbourhood and take regular pauses, basking in the natural light, with enough sunscreen on of course. To make this easier and feel like less of a task, I would time my walks to 30-45 minutes with the pauses occurring at six minute intervals to feel whatever light is available on that day. This keeps me feeling refreshed and energised enough to get through days I have no obligations to leave my apartment.

Therapy Light Boxes

This tip ties in with the last one in generally increasing light exposure because part of that low energy vibe you feel is the darkness creeping up at 4 p.m.. Therapy light boxes have become a popular addition to people’s bedrooms when the season changes and I have gotten one myself. Their effectiveness comes from the fact that it mimics outdoor light, but these are special because they emit 10,000 lux of light with minimal UV light. These requirements are important for them to be beneficial, and using them for 20-30 minutes within one hour of waking up is when their effect will be most evident. My favorite light box is the Verilux HappyLight Lucent – One-Touch Light Therapy Lamp ($40), it fits perfectly in my hand making it very convenient to use at any given moment.

Cooking Meals With Extra Love And Care (When I Can)

This will resonate with my fellow “chefs.” Ever since I was a kid and I would sneak out of my room to watch Food Network when everyone was sleeping, I knew that I had a deep appreciation for not only food but the process of preparing it. I have always loved to cook because there is something very gratifying about preparing a meal for yourself that requires a lot of effort, it feels like the highest form of self love to me. Though I may not feel as motivated to cook very often, when I do I consult my recipe-filled explore page on Instagram and recreate beautiful recipes that I would otherwise expect in a restaurant. I plan out a day where I go to the grocery store, take my time picking out what I need, go through the motions of cooking for myself and presenting my food in my favorite dinner “blates” from Target, Stoneware Avesta Dinner Bowls ($4). I feel very fulfilled when I can show myself this level of care and this mindset can be applied to any favorite hobby you may have, expending energy on yourself will always be a great investment.

Staying In Touch With Family And Friends

Being homesick will always be something to worry about, especially during college. I have been able to manage how intensely I feel it and thanks to many years of boarding school, I don’t cry everytime I leave home. I do still miss the familiarity of home and the comfort of being around people like me. I am also a busy college student who is just trying to do her best, so I find myself forgetting to check up on friends and family, so I made the conscious effort of setting up a call schedule, with the input of my family and friends. I cleared out certain blocks of time that work for me and the other people to have chats and this has helped me look forward to something every week. Any old planner would work for this, my dry-erase whiteboard wall calendar ($37) is very helpful because I already use it to plan my months so I just add the call under my other tasks for the day. Staying in touch with the people I love most has helped me stay grounded in my ambitions and see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Picking Up A Hobby

In addition to things I already do, I found that doing something new sparks up an excitement in me that acts like a power-up during the semester. I have always tried something new at this time because the process of learning and the novelty of it keeps my brain active when I could be wallowing. This year I picked up crocheting because I have always loved handwork and crafts, and the possibilities of things that can be made with crochet was enough to reel me in. I got a beginner’s kit off Amazon for $48 and it came with instructions, many colors, multiple-sized hooks and tons of accessories. So far, I have made a small purse and I will be trying my hand at a larger one, hopefully I could make clothes for myself at some point. Whatever interests you may have that you think require a perfect moment to delve into, there’s a chance that it may be the key to curing your winter blues or at least alleviating its effects.

Being Gentle and Kind With Myself

Saving the best for last, this is my favorite trick during this time. It is very easy to list out self-help tips that can be found anywhere, backed by science and testimonials but also wanting to just rest is valid too. I used to wonder why I couldn’t just get up and do what needed to be done, and why I wasn’t as proactive as everyone else who used these tips. I realized the negative self-talk and criticism was hindering me from approaching these tips with the right mindset, I was not giving myself grace when I struggled with adopting new habits. It is important that you give yourself as much allowance as you can because you are trying your best and there is a lot going on in the world and the least you can do is maintain a kind atmosphere in your little safe space. It is okay to order takeout, or take an extra nap if needed, or take a rest day if possible. You cannot bully yourself into feeling good and as long as you recognize that your existence is valid even when you’re not doing every single thing right, you can begin to adopt habits that work for you and meet your own goals for the winter. I have come a long way from blaming myself whenever I would falter in my good habits like working out, eating healthy, studying and many more, and when I started giving myself grace, I was able to push through and cope during these times.