On Summer Trend Predictions and Sustainability

There are so many different things that people are wearing these days, but what is actually trending? With the accelerated trend cycle, it’s harder than ever to stay trendy while staying sustainable. Micro trends are by far the most problematic in causing waste; however, knowing what trends are returning classics can help you remain sustainable and in-the-know.

Micro trends are pieces or styles that rise in popularity very quickly and fall from the cycle even faster, whereas classic pieces never truly die out. Classics are items of lasting worth or have a timeless quality to them so they can often be worn through no matter how popular they are without being “out of style.”

I would, however, like to put out a disclaimer… wear what makes you happy. If you wear pieces just because they are trendy but not your style, everything will feel wrong. Additionally, by choosing pieces you love when purchasing new items, they are much more likely to stay in your closet for longer, improving your fashion carbon footprint.

Now, here are some of my most anticipated upcoming trends for summer 2024:

Fish Motifs

From baby tees to jewelry, we are going to be seeing a rise in fish everywhere. This is likely stemming from the coastal granddaughter summer of the previous year, but putting a twist on it. Definitely the more casual version in my opinion and definitely a trend I will be hunting for on Depop.

Mixing Metals

A total fashion taboo, I know. As a silver girl myself, I always struggled when I found a piece I loved but it only came in gold. Since then, I have attempted the “mixed metal” trend with my rings and am totally obsessed. When it comes to necklaces, I definitely need to find the right way to layer the pieces, but once I have it down, I know I’ll never stop.

Hello Kitty

Hello Kitty is back and so are her friends. As we are seeing a rise in bag charms, Hello Kitty has made her return to the mainstream. She’s beginning to pop up on everything from tops to jewelry and the fashion girlies are here for it. Secondhand sellers on Poshmark and Depop are great ways to hop on this trend early!

Unexpected Red

We all know the color red has been the IT color for a hot minute now, but as we roll into summer, I think it’ll be time for a change up. Instead of having red as a base piece, we will start to see a rise in red accessories: shoes, bags, phone cases, belts, you name it.

As fashion trends come and go, it’s tough to keep up without sacrificing sustainability. Micro trends, those here-today-gone-tomorrow styles, can add to the problem. Instead, focus on timeless classics and wear what makes you happy. Secondhand shopping on apps like Depop, ThredUp, and Poshmark are great ways to find unique pieces while being eco-friendly and budget-conscious. Let’s prioritize both personal style and the planet this summer!