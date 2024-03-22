Lego Flowers: The New ‘It’ Girlfriend Gift

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter.

The viral gift by Lego that’s perfect for Every occasion

The LEGO Botanical Collection: better known as the viral LEGO flowers. Ranging from elegant bouquets of roses to a bonsai tree to small potted succulents, LEGO struck gold with this collection. Anyone in love who loves flowers has likely been given a set by their partner. After all, who doesn’t want flowers that last forever? Plus it’s a one-time purchase for the person doing the gifting. Boyfriends everywhere are saving a ton of money on real flowers, that’s for sure. There’s also the added bonus of getting to build the set together. A present and an activity wrapped into one. If your partner has offhandedly mentioned wanting a set, or if you want a set yourself, there are a few things that are good to know.

The Botanical Collection made its debut in 2021. Though it’s hard to believe now, the collection was only two sets at release. The “flower bouquet” (I personally own and absolutely love it) and the “bonsai tree.” Now, the collection also has an orchid, a wildflower bouquet, a rose bouquet, two succulent sets, and several small flowers in sets of two. Other than the duo flower sets, the prices range from $49.99 to $59.99, typically falling directly on one of the two prices. Not exactly cheap. However, those are the prices through LEGO themselves. This is why it might be a good idea to turn to our best friend Amazon. The sets aren’t always cheaper, but some of them are. Newer sets will be the same price due to their higher demand. But with the older released sets, you’ll save upwards of $10 compared to LEGO. The flower bouquet? $47.99. The bonsai tree? $39.99. The cheaper pricing is also consistent at Walmart and Target if in-person shopping is your jam (ala last-minute gifts).

If those are still out of your price range for a gift, don’t worry! LEGO may make the viral sets, but variations from other companies are slowly popping up. They’re not the easiest to find in bouquet form, but the variants are growing. For example, Walmart carries a flower bouquet building block set by Gluaae. It looks nice, has great reviews (4.5 stars!), and retails for only $25. You still get the fun of putting the flowers together but at a reduced cost.

Whipping out the larger, bouquet style sets out for a special, planned occasion is the best strategy. Birthdays, anniversaries, and holidays. It makes them special and allows for time to budget for them. It might be worth it to spring for the LEGO version, at least initially. They’re guaranteed to be nice, easy, fun to put together, and will look great. From there, this gift becomes much easier to build on.

As I mentioned earlier, LEGO also makes several small duo-flower sets. These retail for $14.99. You can get sunflowers, daffodils, lotus flowers, and cherry blossoms currently. LEGO is rapidly expanding its collection of smaller sets. That makes it easy to gift small flower sets to add to the bigger bouquet. It allows for the bouquets to be customizable, or split into smaller bouquets when the small sets are mixed in. There’s also the option to gradually build a bouquet from scratch with these smaller sets. As LEGO expands the Botanical Collection, the flexibility expands with it.

The real perk of the smaller sets is that they are far more accessible for dupes. Small sets have been found popping up in stores like Dollar Tree. Amazon also carries a variety of ‘mini flower sets’ that aren’t LEGO but look like them. These smaller, unofficial sets blend seamlessly into a larger, official bouquet set. So although the initial cost may be high, splurging for the large bouquet gives way to cheaper add-ons in the future. It’s a gift that’s always easy to give and fun to receive.

So the next time you think about getting your significant other a gift, or perhaps treating yourself to a present, consider joining the LEGO flowers trend. It’s worth it.