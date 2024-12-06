DIANE AND JESSE’S TRADITIONAL VIETNAMESE TEA PARTY

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter.

On Dec. 17, 2023 I witnessed my cousin Diane and her fiancé Jesse unite with family and friends to celebrate their engagement. Diane wanted to introduce Jesse’s family to the traditional Vietnamese tea ceremony, which in Vietnamese is called Dam Hoi. In this traditional ceremony process the groom and his side of the family ask for permission from the bride’s family for his hand in marriage. The ceremony consisted of an altar with a red and gold silk cover that represented both happiness and prosperity.

Diane and Jesse’s tea ceremony host was Tuan Le who spoke both Vietnamese and English throughout the ceremony. Tuan began the ceremony by congratulating both sides of the family on Diane and Jesse’s engagement and how beautiful everything was set up. In addition, Diane and Jesse lighted the incense and also bowed to their ancestors at the altar with both Grandpa’s photos to have their approval and blessing.

After Diane and Jesse lighted their incense and bowed to their ancestors for their blessing and approval, they proceeded to thank everyone for coming to celebrate them and witness the tea ceremony. Once the ceremony was finished, everyone had a chance to take a photo with Diane and Jesse and also enjoy an open bar, buffet-style food, and Italian pastries.

As everyone started gathering in the garage space that was used for the engagement party dinner, Diane and Jesse passed around glasses of champagne to everyone. Once everyone had a champagne glass a short speech was made by Jesse, sincerely thanking everyone for coming on their special day and encouraging everyone to take food home.

Finally, being a part of my cousin’s traditional Vietnamese tea ceremony was a memorable celebration that I will forever cherish. Seeing both my cousin Diane and her fiancé Jesse happy with the way their engagement party turned out was the most unforgettable moment I have witnessed. Therefore, I’m thankful that they’ve gotten the chance to share this moment with all of their friends and family.