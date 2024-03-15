Celebrating The Women In My Life

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

March 8, 2024 is international women’s day. As we commemorate International Women’s Day, I am eager to pay tribute to the exceptional women who have played a profound role in shaping my life. This article is a heartfelt dedication to the incredible individuals whose influence and accomplishments have left an enduring impact. On this global day of recognition, let us honor the strength, wisdom, and resilience of women worldwide, showing appreciation for every big and small thing they do. I dedicate this article to some of the greatest women I have had the pleasure of having in my life; all with their permission to mention their names.

The first woman that I would like to dedicate this article to is my beautiful bonus mom, Erin. I can’t exactly remember when I met Erin officially, but I remember having lunch with her and my dad for the first few times last summer and getting excited every time I got to see her again. I rarely use the term “step-mom” because it’s a bonus to be called someone else’s kid, it’s a bonus to eat her delicious food, and it’s a bonus to finally have a mom where I feel safe; emotionally, physically and mentally. I’ve got to know her over the last couple of years, and the impact she has made on my life has been nothing but impactful and inspiring. Being an adult is tough and becoming one is even more challenging. She has helped me tremendously with paperwork, given me advice about situations, and has hugged me until I hug her back. It’s always been a struggle for me to have someone fill the void of being my mother, but Erin completes it naturally and without force. Immediately, Erin was my first thought when I created this article. Thank you, Erin, for everything you do!

Next, I’d like to give a quick shoutout to my friend, Brianna. Over the summer, I faced some challenges and I came to her for some help. Initially, I was supposed to sleep over her house to get some space, but she selflessly and willingly opened up her home to me. She created a safe space for me for the short while that I was living with her. I try to thank her as much as possible and I hope she knows that what she did for me has not gone unnoticed or unappreciated. With every home cooked meal, every water bought at work, and every time she allowed me to pour my heart out to her, I wish I could’ve gone back and thanked her more. With her unhesitant effort to make sure I had a comfortable place to sleep, it has helped shape the woman I am today. Thank you, Brianna, for the sacrifices you made, even if they were only small ones to you.

To my older sister, Abigail. I never think of the fact that her and I are not blood related siblings because it honestly doesn’t make a difference to me. For the first six years of my life, I was always the older sister. When I grew out of that stage of annoying her when we were little, she’s been the best at giving me advice, sitting and listening to me, and helping me out of some situations in life. She has also opened her home up to me to stay for a little while when I needed to be with someone. She has a strong voice and isn’t afraid to speak up for those around her. When her sisters are hurt, she is hurt and I’ve always noticed her pain. I never understood it until I got a bit older, but she’s proven time and time again how much love and compassion she can offer without much in return. I’d like to also dedicate this article to her, the one older sister I have and the best there will ever be. Thank you, Abigail, for fulfilling the role you were never taught to fill when we were little. I will thank you until my last breath.

I would also like to dedicate this article to my bonus sister, Abby. I met her about a year and a half ago, but we just recently started getting close. Over the last six months, I’ve had the opportunity to fulfill the role of “big sister” for Abby. She’s a hard worker no matter the task, and I admire her commitment and dedication to whatever topic she’s interested in. Although I’ve been a big sister for eighteen years, becoming Abby’s has reminded me that I am still needed as a big sister, and it brings me joy when she needs advice or she tells me little secrets that I have the honor of keeping. She’s so fun and full of love and her smile can light up an entire room. Her laugh is contagious and as ironic as it is to say, I hope to become more like her when I grow up. I love you, Abby, and I am forever grateful to have another younger sister like you!

I saved my younger sister, Emma, until the end. I don’t even know where to start. Her and I have been through so much and despite it all, she’s managed to keep that beautiful smile on her face. She’s the funniest person I have ever met and she does everything with love. She’s always willing to take risks in life and I admire her for that. There are not enough words in the English language that I can string together to describe how much I love this human. If it’s at all possible to have someone be half of yourself, then she is my other half. Some say that I saved her and that I took care of her, but at the end of the day, I find that she is the reason I get up in the morning. I try every day to make her proud because that’s all she’s ever done for me. I just know that she will grow up to do amazing things in this world, and I get the honor to watch it all happen behind the scenes. Emma, I love you, and never change for the world.

This article stands as a humble tribute to the influential women who have shaped my life, emphasizing the shared strength that binds women across the world. Happy international women’s day to these five incredible and beautiful women in my life who have done something to positively impact my life. I thank you today and I thank you the other 364 days of the year. The appreciation extends beyond these words and I hope that women like Erin, Brianna, Abigail, Abby, and Emma around the world feel as much appreciation and love as I have for these women.