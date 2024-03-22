Being a Human is Awesome, But Also Sometimes Sucks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter.

Existing as human beings is a really incredible experience that also sometimes sucks. Like many other species, we have complex biological, psychological, spiritual, and social needs. For our bodies and minds to even begin to work correctly, we must be nutritiously fed, hydrated, cleaned, and rested, and for the majority of us even that isn’t satisfactory to keep us healthy. We also have advanced minds capable of great cognitive abilities and intense emotions, which we must keep stimulated yet rested, while also learning how to navigate such thoughts and emotions on our own. As a result of this natural intellect and curiosity, many people struggle with ideas like purpose, the afterlife, the universe, and our history as human beings, and thus require us to come to terms with these ideas, whether through religion, education, or other personal ways. We also have social needs, and isolation is dangerous; we rely on relationships and community for knowledge, companionship, reproduction, and help. There are so many requirements to being human, I didn’t even mention shelter or financial well-being, and all the things we must do to attain housing and monetary success. It’s hard. Being a human is not for the weak and I give props to all of us simply for this monuments feat. Humans are awesome and capable of so much; we really are lucky to be part of this species, but it is really hard.

I think it’s easy to forget, especially for me, that we are not machines. Society, however, is set up in a way that makes it near impossible to keep the body in working order. We unfortunately need money for housing, security, etc., and money requires work, which also requires time and energy. After exerting this energy at work, we need to rest, but what if you’re in school? Then you have to do your homework or else you’ll fail, and achieving financial security becomes difficult if you don’t graduate. Humans also have to make time for all kinds of appointments, and also need to shower, eat, and keep up with our social obligations. We need to make sure we’re also sleeping enough, and taking time for ourselves. We only have twenty-four hours in a day, and as a working-student, I often have no idea where to start; I’ve begun to rely on a few simple rules to make sure I can focus on what’s important and try to ensure that I am keeping myself healthy despite the many requirements of being human.

Prepare and plan everything in advance (like outfits, meals, finances, ect.)

even if I don’t follow the plan, it gives me a better understanding of what I have ahead of me and takes away the stress of menial decisions

Always eat breakfast

No caffeine past 4 p.m.

Drink at least two bottles of water before 2 p.m.

Always have an after school/work snack

See each of my friends at least once a month