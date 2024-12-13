A TALK ABOUT FINAL EXAMS AS A FIRST GENERATION COLLEGE STUDENT

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter.

With finals coming up for me as a freshman in college, I always loved to do reflections, so when I graduated high school I promised to always reflect on the end of semesters and even the year that will pass soon. The semester in general has been short, maybe because I’m still not used to the college schedule, but it felt so short! This semester has been a ride but I enjoyed it, despite having one class that I despised with a passion (Let’s say I’m not a math person if it’s not dealing with money!) But the real thing coming up is Final Exams… yikes.

I do have constructive tips for finals and preparing for finals. I use this method even with midterms, but I love making my study guide; making a study guide is fun in my opinion because you have creative freedom and can memorize the course subjects in your learning style to remember things quickly and easy. Use whatever document your professor gave to you about what will be on the test. I am not ready for Final Exams, considering that my midterms felt like a final, so I hope I won’t be in too much of a shock when I receive the test. Final Exams could be a stressful and emotional time, especially for me, but for one it is the end of a class and I will deeply miss the class I took that applied to my major and the discussions and topics discussed in my favorite class this semester (i loved my sociology class and philosophy class with my heart) especially being able to meet a lot more new people.

But with the emotions of ending your favorite class, comes the stress of not being sure if you will do wonderful on the exams. I was told that I felt this way because I’m a first-generation college student, a first-generation college student the only person to go to college in the family, being a first-generation college student is hard, at least for me, I can’t build a connection with my parents about college life and academics, especially since its final season they wouldn’t understand the stress as much. But as finals approached the stress would just develop more when I heard one of my finals was coming up, but I started to come up with more coping skills for the first-generation college students! First, treat yourself! Self-care is the main thing I’m here for and is my motto, whether that’s buying yourself a gift for finishing up all your finals, treating yourself to dinner for completing the finals, or even just completing the semester. Treating yourself is the key to feeling less stressed and just appreciating the hard work you put into the exam and semester. Another coping skill to use for the exam or the end of the semester is stress balls! Stress balls help me out especially when I get overstimulated with my tasks or even when I’m in public and I just feel out of touch. Stress balls help by just relieving any anxiety you have for the upcoming semester if you’re doing winter classes or even for any test.

Overall, final exams could be stressful but depending on how you manage your emotions and anxiety, everything will go well. You got this and you’re halfway there to winter break and a new year!