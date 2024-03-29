The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Boston chapter.

Each new year brings a whole new host of entertainment to enjoy, from TV shows to music and to my personal favorite, books! 2024 is already promising to be filled with great new reads. Here are some of the new book releases I am anticipating the most.

The Women by Kristin Hannah (Feb. 6)– While this book has already been published, I have yet to get my hands on it! This will make a great read for Women’s History Month, as it tells the story of the women of the Vietnam War. Kristin Hannah pens incredibly poignant historical fiction highlighting women throughout time. As a woman joins the Army Nurse Corps to help her country, she ends up discovering more than she signed up for. This novel is set in a period of time faced with political divide and vast changes in the way society functions—sound familiar? I’m intrigued by the premise of the novel and hope we can glean as much as we can from the women of the past as we face an uncertain future.

Funny Story by Emily Henry (April 23)– The queen of romance is back! Emily Henry’s highly anticipated new novel is about a month from debuting. My favorite thing about Henry’s novels is that they are not just about romance, but relationships in all their forms. Her characters always experience profound character development that makes them leap from the pages and into your heart. Funny Story will introduce us to Daphne and Miles, who become roommates because their exes left them for one another. It is promising to be another laugh-out-loud novel about a pair of opposites who comes together in less than ideal circumstances. {P.S. Three of Henry’s previous novels are set to be movie adaptations which I cannot wait for!}

The Demon of Unrest by Erik Larson (April 30)– I have recently discovered Erik Larson, a bestselling nonfiction author. His unique style of writing makes even the most complex nonfiction read easy and nearly like fiction—but everything is true and highly researched in his books. I recommend his books (especially Dead Wake, which was a favorite of mine last year) if you’re looking to get into the genre but are scared of how unapproachable it can seem; Larson writes in a way that’s accessible to someone previously unfamiliar with the topics. This latest novel, The Demon of Unrest, is about the period of time between Abraham Lincoln’s election and the beginning of the Civil War. The crucial five months would change the United States forever. When purchasing one of Larson’s books at a used-book store, the clerk told me he’s never read an Erik Larson book he didn’t like, and I have a feeling this will ring true for me as well.

By Any Other Name by Jodi Picoult (Aug. 20)– I have a whole shelf dedicated solely to Jodi Picoult on my bookcase, and I can’t wait to reserve a spot for her latest release. The book marks Picoult’s 29th novel, most of which are characterized by her signature plot twists and moral/ethical dilemmas that leave you questioning everything you thought you knew. According to her website, this latest release will follow two intertwining stories of women separated by centuries and yet facing the same challenges. Women’s voices have been silenced throughout history, but Picoult’s new novel begs the question: “what if they held the pen all along?” I might have to refresh my Shakespearean references, but I am highly anticipating a great new read from one of the best novelists of our time.

Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Sept. 24)– Sally Rooney has made a name for herself with books like Normal People and Conversations with Friends. Her newly announced fourth novel titled Intermezzo will follow two grief-stricken brothers as they deal with the complex relationships life throws at us. I am really looking forward to this as Rooney hasn’t particularly focused on familial relationships until now, and I think her writing style will really lend itself to exploring the ties that bind siblings.

I can’t wait to read all these books and more this coming year! I wish everyone a great year filled with even better reads.