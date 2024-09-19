Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Matt and Victoria on The Bachelor
Matt and Victoria on The Bachelor
ABC/Craig Sjodin
Why “House MD” Should be the Next Show You Watch with Your Roommates after “The Bachelor”

Experiencing post-bachelor depression? Need a way to re-connect with your now estranged roommates? Well, look no further: the solution to all of your problems lies within Hugh Laurie’s hands. If you’ve exhausted all of your show options and desperately need something to watch, this 2004 medical drama is the perfect option. Albeit a little outdated, House is hilarious; and watching it has become a nightly tradition in our apartment.

woman doctor in scrubs
Photo by Artur Tumasjan from Unsplash

House follows diagnostician Gregory House, a world renowned doctor at Princeton Plainsboro Teaching Hospital who lost his thigh muscle and is now addicted to Vicodin. Him and his team, that consists of three doctors named Foreman, Cameron, and Chase, aim to solve some of the biggest medical mysteries that plague the United States. His best friend Wilson aids him along the way, while his supervisor Lisa Cuddy does not.

If you’ve seen shows like Grey’s Anatomy, you’re probably wondering what House brings to the table that every other medical drama does not. To that I’m not sure, because this is the only medical drama I will watch; it’s just that good. It will, no joke, take you through every emotion within one episode. With scenes where House diagnoses symptoms with a boom box or gives psychedelic mushrooms to a child with cluster headaches, you simply won’t be able to stay away. I’ve seen the show before, but my roommates and I are currently on season four, and with each season the cases covered get crazier.

HC Homepage?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp

The characters on House are super unique. One of the main things I like about this show is that none of the characters are “perfect”. They all have fatal flaws that are present from the first time you’re introduced to them. Cameron’s is that she’s too trusting, Foreman’s is hypocrisy, and Chase’s… well, you just have to watch the show. You don’t want to be any of the characters on this show (except maybe Cuddy) which truly makes it one of a kind. They are entertaining to watch, but by the end of every episode you realize that they are all just people trying to get by.

Why do I recommend this after The Bachelor? Great question, reader. Whereas The Bachelor is reality TV that feels so staged, House is staged TV that feels real. Hugh Laurie does such a good job at bringing the character of House to life. You will be at the edge of your seat, biting your nails, waiting to see what happens to your favorite character next.

While I do love watching this show, it does have its flaws. House’s humor is politically incorrect and outdated. It doesn’t deal with sensitive topics in proper ways. Watching this show means you have to recognize that what was acceptable in the early 2000s shouldn’t have been and definitely isn’t acceptable now. If that’s a total dealbreaker for you, I understand; but I still think people should give this show a shot for what it’s worth.

New Girl Nick Miller TV GIF
Giphy / Fox

If you can’t tell by now, I love this show. If I also convinced you to watch it, you can watch all eight seasons on Prime Video, Hulu, or Youtube TV. Not quite convinced? Watch a few episodes with your roommates anyways. The worst that can happen is that you bond over how bad it is, right?

