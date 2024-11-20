Why Everyone is Talking About Gracie Abrams (And You Should Be Listening!)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

I love you Gracie Abrams, and I’m sorry I have to tell everyone. In recent months, you might have noticed the name Gracie Abrams popping up across social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, and it’s time to delve into why this rising star is capturing so much attention. At just 24 years old, Gracie Abrams is a singer-songwriter hailing from Los Angeles, and she happens to be the daughter of J.J. Abrams, the acclaimed director behind iconic projects such as the Star Wars prequels and the hit series Lost. While her father’s fame might give her a slight edge in the industry, Gracie has firmly established her own identity as a musician.

Gracie Abrams has been captivating audiences with her music since 2019, but it was only recently, in June of this year, that she released her highly anticipated second studio album, The Secret of Us. While her rise to mainstream recognition has been relatively recent, I’ve been a fan for quite some time, along with many others who have eagerly followed her journey. It’s been incredible to witness her growing popularity, which is well-deserved given the depth and authenticity of her artistry.

I’ve had the pleasure of seeing Gracie live on three occasions: during her This Is What It Feels Like tour in 2022, at her Good Riddance tour in 2023, and as an opener for the Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium in the summer of 2023. Each performance showcased her unique indie-pop sound, but what truly sets her apart is her ability to connect with a specific audience—namely, the hopeless romantic teenage girls who resonate deeply with her lyrics.

Gracie’s lyricism is strikingly relatable; it often feels as though she knows exactly what you’re going through, capturing the essence of young love and self-discovery in a way that speaks directly to her listeners. This emotional honesty is reminiscent of another artist who excels at this: Taylor Swift. In fact, Gracie collaborated with Swift on her recent album, further bridging their artistic connection. I was fortunate enough to see both of them perform on the same stage after winning the Ticketmaster lottery, which elevated the experience of their music to an even more profound level.

Media speculation often swirls around the subjects of her songs, thanks to her vivid lyrics that reflect her past relationships. Currently, she is dating Paul Mescal, a 28-year-old Irish actor whose star is rapidly rising with several upcoming film releases. There’s an ironic twist that only true superfans and the chronically online might catch: Paul Mescal was previously in a relationship with Phoebe Bridgers, another artist who opened for Taylor Swift. Their romance lasted from 2020 to 2022, coinciding with the early days of the Eras tour, and now, just two years later, Paul has begun a new “Love Story” with Gracie instead.

But beyond the romantic entanglements, it’s Gracie Abrams’ music that truly captivates me. Her songs resonate with emotion and authenticity, drawing listeners into her world. I recommend taking a listen to some of her recent albums and her older ones, and I am confident you won’t be disappointed. My personal favorites currently are: “I Love You, I’m Sorry,” “Close to You,” and “That’s So True,” which is from the deluxe edition of her recent album that got released on Oct. 18, 2024. The blend of personal narrative and universal themes in her lyrics creates a powerful connection that transcends the drama surrounding her relationships. Whether reflecting on love, heartbreak, or self-discovery, Gracie’s artistry shines through, making her a standout in the music scene. As the archetype of the pop girl experiences a powerful revival, Gracie Abrams is establishing herself as a formidable force in the music industry. She is creating heartfelt songs that resonate with every girl who has navigated the complex emotions that come with love.

