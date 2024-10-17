What are the College Girls Wearing Around Campus this Fall?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Here are EIght different trends and how to style them for class!

Figuring out what to wear around campus during the changing of seasons can be hard, especially when you want to remain comfortable around campus while still being chic and unique. Fall is one of the most exciting times for styling and layering fun outfits to do seasonal activities, like apple picking or drinking pumpkin coffee! The leaves changing colors means that you can bring new colors into your wardrobe that are a stark contrast to the bright colors of summer. Fall means sweaters, boots, jeans, and jackets. How do you know exactly what to wear? Fashion styles are changing at a rapid pace. In order to remain fashionable and up-to-date, I’ve researched the projected fall fashion trends for 2024.

UGG MINI BOOts Here to stay are the Ugg Mini boots. These boots are very easy to pair with any jeans, leggings, skirt, and a cute sweater. They are a great choice for elevating the outfit and making it more comfortable and warm for the fall weather. Personally, as a broke college student, the Ugg version is far too expensive, but there are plenty of ‘dupes’ on Amazon for affordable prices! Jeans Effortless and easy to style, jeans are always a popular staple to this fall’s collection. Jeans are the easiest pants to style with a cute top to easily bring any fall outfit together. Jeans will always be a staple in your closet and are the simplest way to look put together — you can even wear your ‘sit-down’ jeans to class and remain comfortable. Sweaters Sweaters are a necessity for fall: they’re warm, comfortable, and fashionable. Striped sweaters have been very trendy recently, but cable knit is still a prominent feature in everyone’s wardrobes. Sweaters are coming in more colors, but neutral sweaters are always beautiful and remain complimentary classics. They always come in a variety of styles, but anytime you wear a stylish sweater, you are already prepped for fall and have put together the perfect fall outfit. Throw on a sweater, a pair of jeans, and a few accessories, and you’re ready to take Instagram photos! To remain at a comfortable temperature, you can even wear a tank underneath to layer in case it’s too warm in your classes or at the library. Adidas samba or campus sneaker Different shoes that have recently gained a lot of popularity over the summer and will remain relevant throughout the fall are the Adidas Sambas and Campus sneakers. These shoes are easy to pair with any outfit, including jeans or skirts, and can be worn with cute ruffle socks to complete the look. These shoes are, of course, perfect for college and walking around campus (as evident by their name) ! These sneakers can be purchased in a variety of colorways, adding the pop of color vital for this fall. Pops of color Pops of color have been a main element to elevate any outfit for this upcoming fall. Red (specifically cherry or burgundy) has been a prominent color for accessories this fall. Whether it be purses, belts, a bow in your hair, sneakers, or heeled boots, red is the perfect pop of color for every autumnal outfit. Around campus, you can wear different colored sneakers, a simple bow, or different necklaces or earrings to add that perfect pop. Of course, olive green and brown are also other popular colors that will be seen this fall and can make every outfit feel warm and cozy! Leopard Print There has also been a resurgence of leopard print seen in all different styles. Whether it be through fun tops, jackets, jeans, or accessories, leopard print is going to be a popular print this fall. You can easily wear leopard print around campus to add a fun and different print than the usual fall neutrals. Pair with a black or white top and jeans, leopard print can be easily added to your closet for just a little bit of spice. Jackets When the weather gets colder, jackets are the best way to stay warm. Leather and bomber jackets have been very popular for the colder weather, but cropped or boxy jackets are also becoming popular styles this fall. These jackets are a great way to stay warm, yet stylish, on your way to class. Skirts Whether it be a black mini skirt, jean skirt, plaid skirt, or the newly trending boho midi skirt, skirts will be a staple this fall. When it starts to get chilly out, skirts are the perfect transition piece paired with a sweater or jacket to keep you warm. You can also wear them with tights and tall riding boots (another popular trend) to keep your legs warm. Short or tight skirts might not be practical for class, but longer skirts paired with an oversized sweater are definitely reasonable, and may even be more comfortable than jeans!

These eight styles and trends are the best ways to stay fashionable in fall weather and comfortable on your way to class! They are also easy to add to your wardrobe without costing too much money, since most pieces have been staples from previous years or can be styled differently for fall. These styles and pieces will make sure that you can be the perfect Pinterest girl around campus. I am so excited for the fall weather so I can wear all these fall outfits!

