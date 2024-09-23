Want to Start Wearing Your Natural Curls? Here Are My Tips!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

Let’s face it: curly hair can be hard to manage. It gets frizzy easily, is often hard to style, and can require expensive products. Until two years ago, I was the girl who couldn’t go out in the rain because I was worried that my hair, which I straightened every day, would become frizzy. However, after having a hairdresser tell me that my hair was very damaged one too many times, I finally decided to embrace my natural curl pattern. While I’m no curly hair expert, I’ve found many ways to help my hair without breaking the bank.

While I stopped straightening my hair around 2 years ago, I only started styling my curls about 6 months ago. Since then, arguably one of the best purchases I’ve made was this continuous spray bottle. While it seems simple, it allows me to wet my hair much faster than a regular spray bottle. Curly hair is best styled using water, and I wet my hair every morning until it is damp and then style it with products. I also use this spray bottle to dampen my hair at night and then I brush through it with my fingers, which helps my hair to be less tangled in the morning.

Using the right products can be crucial when it comes to styling curly hair. For the past 6 months, I have experimented with many different combinations of curl products to find an affordable combination of products that I like and that work well for my hair. Currently, I use this leave-in conditioner before I dry my hair after taking a shower. When I’m styling my hair in the mornings, I use this curl cream and then scrunch in a dime-sized amount of this gel. After drying my hair or styling it, I scrunch in this hair oil to add volume to my hair and protect the ends. While this routine has been working well for my hair, it is important to note that everyone’s hair is different, so this routine may not work for you. I definitely recommend experimenting with different products to find out what your hair likes!

Along with adding these products to my hair care routine, I’ve found many other small changes that have helped my hair become healthier. One easy change is putting your hair up with a silk scrunchie at night in order to prevent damage. I also bought this cheap silk pillowcase from Amazon for the same reason. Since drying your hair with a regular towel can also cause damage, I’ve been using these microfiber hair towels, which are cute and easy to use.

While wearing your hair curly can definitely be an adjustment, something that made it easier for me was learning cute hairstyles that work well on my hair. Since I’ve always really enjoyed doing hair, I wanted to be able to still wear my hair in different hairstyles when it was curly, and I got a lot of inspiration on social media. Searching online can also give you many ideas for easy, cute hairstyles. If you also enjoy doing hair, I recommend learning to finger coil your hair. I recently learned to do this and I’ve been obsessed with finger coiling the front pieces of my hair when I wear it up.

With warm weather coming, it is a great time to start embracing your natural curls. If you’re like how I was, and straighten your hair almost every day, it can be hard to change your routine, but I have no regrets about getting rid of my flat iron. My hair already looks much healthier, and I can’t wait to see how it looks a couple years down the road!