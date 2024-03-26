Traveling Twenties: How to Get the Most Bang For Your Buck!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

Traveling is arguably one of the greatest gifts that someone can experience. From catching UV rays near the equator to gallivanting through Europe, the world has so much to show. However, traveling the world comes with hefty expenses, and let’s face it — most 20-year-olds are not rolling in cash. Fortunately, with careful planning and budgeting, traveling in your twenties doesn’t need to be an unattainable dream!

As someone who has traveled to over five countries, fully funded by myself, I feel fit to give you my tips and tricks on making the most of your traveling twenties!

work hard, save hard It may seem obvious, but skills in money saving are some of the only tools you need to travel. Don’t get me wrong, I tend to aimlessly spend money, but changing my lifestyle and questioning “do I really need this?” is a vital factor in the process of saving. It’s amazing how much you can save if you stop buying things you don’t need! One strategy that’s worked for me is creating a separate travel savings account. Start off by putting $1.00 per day in this account, then slowly increasing the amount when it is feasible for you. You’d be surprised how fast it adds up! Travel during off seasons Traveling during off season times not only lessens the stress on your wallet, but it creates for a more serene and calm experience. Avoid traveling during any major holidays, spring breaks, or school vacations. The airports will be absolutely wild, and your destination will likely be bombarded with tourists as well. Becoming well acquainted with the “shoulder season” of your destination, or the times before and after “peak season,” will help you save some money and get some peace and quiet from the crowds. Unless you are extremely keen on traveling during a specific time of year, delaying your vacation can save you thousands. As someone who traveled to Ireland during its off season of January, I saved over $500 roundtrip and missed all of the chaos! Be smart about flying Flying, although expensive, is a crucial part of traveling. To make the most of your money, opt to depart during the week; even better if it is Tuesday. Flight fares are constantly fluctuating, but over the years I have trusted KAYAK and Hopper to give me the most reliable flights without breaking the bank. On a similar note, travel light! If you’re planning a relatively short trip, settle on bringing a carry-on or hand luggage rather than a full suitcase. Element5 Digital / Unsplash Utilize public transit Just like in Amherst, the price of Ubers and transportation adds up quick. Buses, trains, and street cars are not only incredibly punctual, but cheap! Researching your country’s primary mode of public transportation allows you to become well acquainted with your surroundings and creates a journey that is entirely at your disposal. You may even meet some nice locals! Sign up for rewards programs No matter where you are traveling, signing up for loyalty programs is one of the most beneficial things you can do! Whether that be creating a frequent flyer account with an airline of your choosing or signing up for an account with a hotel, you can rack up thousands of points. I’d recommend choosing one or two hotels and airlines that you like and sticking to them! In the long run, you’ll be earning more for your money and will get great perks such as room upgrades, free breakfast, and reduced member rates. My personal favorites are the Marriott, American Airlines, and for international flights, Lufthansa. Embrace your student status Although being young and in college comes with a lot of financial stress, many travel companies acknowledge your hard work and provide student specific discounts! If you’re between ages 18 and 26, the travel industry considers you a student traveler and offers some awesome perks. From museums, public transit, and even airlines, you can score significant savings by simply showing your student ID! Always keep an eye out for different fares, as there is almost always a “student/young adult” option. Some of my greatest adventures have occurred after flashing my UCard!

Being able to travel and navigate the world is a great privilege, especially to those in our twenties. Through sufficient planning, openness, and smart spending habits, the world is at your fingertips! Start researching now, and make your travel dreams into reality!

Can’t get enough of HC UMass Amherst? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, listen to us on Spotify, like us on Facebook, and read our latest Tweets!