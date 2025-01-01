Trapped In A Daydream: Insights Into Maladaptive Daydreaming

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While the term maladaptive daydreaming may not mean much to you right now, you might have caught yourself lost in thought, weaving intricate, imaginary scenarios—often deeply sad or unsettling. Maybe you’re bracing for some imagined future, convinced you’re preparing for the worst. Or perhaps you’re stuck replaying moments from the past, over-analyzing every conversation, argument, or fight, wondering how life might have unfolded differently if you had made different decisions. Maladaptive daydreaming refers to an excessive, immersive style of daydreaming that interferes with efficient daily functioning. Unlike ordinary daydreaming, it is characterized by vivid, often made-up fantasies that can feel more emotionally engaging than real life.

The Thought Daughter Trope & Maladaptive Daydreaming

For many, daydreaming can be a harmless escape—a little sparkle to brighten up the mundane. But sometimes, it takes a darker turn, spiraling into the creation of vivid hypothetical scenarios that bring you to tears. This phenomenon, affectionately labeled by the internet as a “thought daughter,” is a testament to the human mind’s strange complexity. The trope captures how dramatized introspection can lead to a spell of melancholy—but is introspection the right word? Is it truly a reflection, or is it more a product of anxious feelings and a restless, wandering mind crafting scenarios that never were? These thoughts, rich with “what if’s” and “could have been’s,” become companions, helping us endure literal or figurative long-haul experiences- be it a long flight or staring at your bedroom ceiling. While such Instagram reels and TikToks are undeniably relatable and an inevitable part of a doom-scrolling session, psychologists call this phenomenon maladaptive daydreaming.

Why Does It Happen?

The term “maladaptive daydreaming” is relatively new and was coined by Eli Somer, PhD, in 2002. Maladaptive dreamers often create intricate scenarios with recurring characters and plots and may spend hours immersed in their creations. These episodes are usually triggered by music, reading, or simply the need to escape stress or boredom. It is a form of escapism and serves as a coping mechanism for underlying psychological issues such as trauma, anxiety, depression, or loneliness. When the reality of certain aspects of life, or life as a whole, feels currently or chronically unbearable or uninspiring, these vivid daydreams serve as a retreat, a safe space (one that isn’t real).

Studies have also shown that obsessive-compulsive disorder is insightful to investigate concerning maladaptive daydreaming; there is a high co-existence of MD with Obsessive-Compulsive Spectrum Symptoms (OCSS). Brain studies have shown heightened activity during daydreaming in the brain’s default mode network (DMN). This part of the brain activates during vivid imagination and self-introspection. For maladaptive daydreamers, this network may be working overtime, creating a loop of escapism that’s difficult to break. An article by Psychology Today explains how it’s common to feel like your body may go into autopilot mode during daydreaming – a very relatable human tendency.

AT WHAt Cost?

Daydreaming has both pros and cons. On one hand, it can foster immense creativity and provide emotional solace. Many maladaptive daydreamers feel deeply connected to themselves, are aware of their emotions, and can process them at different levels, if not completely. It can also inspire them to create art—the most meaningful, heart-touching stories can be told through paintings, songwriting, visual media, poetry, and much more.

The perplexity arises with maladaptive daydreaming, which can be pretty destructive. Time can melt away, deadlines can pass, isolation may follow, and self-care is often neglected. The guilt and frustration that come with losing control of one’s time and focus can further exacerbate underlying mental health issues. Relationships can suffer as individuals spend so much time in another world that real-life conversations and problems are left unaddressed.

How do you treat maladaptive day dreaming?

Maladaptive daydreaming is not yet an officially recognized disorder in the DSM-5, making diagnosis and treatment challenging. However, therapists often address MD by treating its root causes, such as trauma or anxiety. Techniques like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) can help sufferers identify triggers and replace daydreaming with healthier coping mechanisms. Mindfulness practices, which have taken the internet by storm, have also shown promise. By focusing on the present moment, individuals can break the cycle of mental wandering and re-engage with reality. In some cases, medication for coexisting conditions, like ADHD or anxiety, may help reduce the intensity of daydreaming episodes.

To sum up, maladaptive daydreaming is an intense and often uncontrollable form of daydreaming, serving as a temporary escape for individuals going through challenging times. It is more common in people with mental health conditions such as ADHD, OCD, and dissociative disorders.

Treatment typically involves therapy, which can help individuals identify and manage negative emotions without resorting to maladaptive daydreaming as an escape mechanism. Therapy also aids in uncovering the underlying fears or concerns driving these scenarios and equips individuals with healthier coping strategies. If you find these experiences interfering with daily life, consider reaching out to a mental health professional for guidance and support, and remember, you are not alone.

