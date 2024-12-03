The Sun is Setting Earlier, Here’s How to Utilize Your Precious Hours of Sunlight

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Winter may not officially begin until late December, but to me it feels like Halloween marks a stark change in season. The warmth of September and the slight chill of October all lead up to the promise of Halloween, and the second it passes the weather seems to shift immediately into a constant cold, dry chill. Now that daylight savings time has rolled around and the weather is rapidly getting colder and colder, it can be hard to find warmth and sunlight most days. However, while difficult, it’s not impossible to do so. It may take some careful planning and a bit of schedule changing, but life doesn’t have to become dark and grim just because it’s winter.

Now that the sun is on a different schedule, it can seem like it comes and goes so quick, and on some days it feels as though it isn’t even there. Especially living on a college schedule, where sometimes your day starts just a few hours before the sun sets. But, on the other hand, the most beautiful part of the day now comes a lot sooner. Golden hour can start as early as 3:00, resulting in beautiful golden hues earlier in the day than they usually would appear. In my opinion this is the best time to enjoy the sun, because it is so blatant all around you. It gives off its last rays of warmth before the cold, dark night comes. Going outside and enjoying this mid afternoon brightness can help to distract you from the chill that is to come. And it won’t feel as bad when it does -– because it is simply what exists between sunset and sunrise. Soon the sun will rise again, and you will get to enjoy it until it sets.

It’s important to remember that the outside isn’t barred off just because it’s cold out -– you can still spend as much time as you want outside. It may require adding on a few extra layers, but it is doable. Whether it is going for a walk and enjoying the brisk air, or even just sitting outside for a few minutes, it is important to not neglect the outdoors during the cold months. It’s also still possible to find the warmth of nature, even when it’s winter. Being a student at UMass Amherst, my personal favorite spot is the Durfee Conservatory. Greenhouses and other similar places are great ways to escape the cold and still embrace nature. When the cold becomes too unbearable these places allow to escape into a momentary summer where the air is warm and humid and plants are all around.

Original photo by Anumeha Rajvanshi

Lastly, don’t be discouraged by a night in! Whether it is by yourself or with friends, sometimes a warm night in to escape the cold is the best thing you can do. It’s okay to slow down, and a cold, wintery night is the best time to do so. While I do miss the warm nights of summer when being outside at night was even better than being outside during the unbearable heat of the day, those days will come again. But for now, it’s perfectly okay to relax and enjoy the warmth of the indoors and valuable friendships.

