The Sounds of Spring; 20 Songs That Feel Like Sunshine

Nothing is more exciting than finally watching the grass turn green, the flowers bloom and the ground defrost after what feels like a never-ending winter, especially in Massachusetts. There are so many ways I like to celebrate the start of spring, and listening to feel-good songs that remind me of warm weather is one of my favorites. If you are looking for some songs to help celebrate the warmer weather, here is a list of 20 songs that remind me of this time of year.

“She’s So High” – Tal Bachman This one feels like walking around campus on a sunny day. “Sundress” – A$AP Rocky This song is currently trending on TikTok, and TikTok has a tendency to completely ruin songs for me, but it hasn’t ruined this one yet, so give it a listen! “We Are The People” – Empire of the Sun This one in particular is one of my favorites, and of course, the sample of it that Wiz Khalifa did for The Thrill is equally as perfect. “Let U Go” – Peach Tree Rascals Peach Tree Rascals make so many feel-good songs, and this is just one of the many. “Never Forget You” – Noisettes One of my friends played this song four times on one beach trip, and I wasn’t even mad! It had me singing along every time. “Good Days” – SZA The opening of this song alone was enough to land a place on this list. “There She Goes” – The La’s I don’t have any special connection or memory associated with this song, but I just really like it. “The Less I Know the Better” – Tame Impala After pretty much every shift I worked at my job in June of 2022, I would take the roof off of my car and blast this song. It just really gives those spring/summer vibes. “Tip of My Tongue” – Kenny Chesney I had to give this list a little taste of country. I know a lot of people aren’t fond of the genre, but this song is really good, so give it a chance! “7 Summers” – Morgan Wallen This song takes me back to the end of my junior year of high school, I remember it being really hot that spring. “When it Rains it Pours” – Luke Combs Last country song, I promise. This one reminds me of laying out on the Southwest lawn with all my friends right before finals. “American Teen” – Khalid Whenever I listen to this song, I am immediately transported back to the summer of 2018. This song feels like being outside in the sun with all of my best friends. “Young & Alive” – Bazzi Weird memory of this song, but I would listen to it before going to my freshman year writing class, and it would pretty much always put me in a good mood. “Build Me Up Buttercup” – The Foundations It’s impossible to not be happy while listening to this song. “Brown Eyed Girl” – Van Morrison When I was younger I thought this song was written about me, but figured out that wasn’t the case pretty quickly. I remember this song from when I was younger, playing outside with the other kids in my neighborhood. “Take it Easy” – Eagles No explanation needed :) “Put Your Records On” – Corinne Bailey Rae I’d be lying if I said this song doesn’t remind me of the 2020 quarantine. One of the only positive things from that period was being able to spend a lot of time outside, and of course, listen to this song. “August” – Taylor Swift Had to put at least one Taylor Swift song on here; listening to it makes me crave summer more than anything else. “Soak Up the Sun” – Sheryl Crow Aside from the title of this song being about soaking up the sunshine, it’s perfect. “Here Comes the Sun” – The Beatles My parents told me that this song was playing when I was born. It’s also so special to me because every year on the first warm day of spring I’ll listen to it.



If I put all of these songs into a playlist, there would for sure be no skips. Give some of these songs a listen if you’re looking for a way to ring in the warm weather or just change up some of the songs on your current rotation.

