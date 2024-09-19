The Rory Gilmore Approach to a Relaxing & Fun Spring Break

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College spring break is often placed on a pedestal, where many students feel obligated to engage in a wildly adventurous trip — because you only live once, right? However, some may choose a more relaxing alternative, steering clear of the typical party scene.

But for those who want a blend of adventure and relaxation, I recommend the Rory Gilmore spring break itinerary. For those who have not seen Gilmore Girls, the show is lighthearted and relatable, while also including classic teen drama plots. In season 4 episode 17, Rory Gilmore and her friend, Paris, decide to travel to Florida for their spring break during college. For those who have not watched the show, Rory is very studious and an over-achiever. Her “Type A” personality follows her to Florida, where she is surrounded by care-free party-goers. Paris decides to break the pattern, telling Rory that they should be having more fun as they are watching TV in their motel room. Rory and Paris explore their adventurous side, while still incorporating relaxation into their itinerary.

sarah dwyer

Location is Everything!

Most people decide to travel to warmer climate destinations, but there are so many options to choose from! It is important to collectively talk with friends about what everyone wants to get out of a spring break trip. For me, I decided to travel to Florida with my roommates, but we wanted to steer clear of the crowded Fort Lauderdale scene. We agreed that relaxation was a priority for us, but we also wanted to venture out and sight see as well. Agreeing to boundaries and a destination can make a great start for a fantastic trip!

Plan Activities, But Also Go With the Flow!

Gathering a consensus about what activities should be planned is an exciting way to get the most out of a spring break trip! On the other hand, a strict itinerary can suck the fun out of the trip, because the activities and schedule can be too regimented. If you have a relaxing activity planned one afternoon, see where the rest of the day takes you and what everyone is feeling up for! Sometimes spontaneous activities are the most thrilling memories! For instance, a planned beach day is a fun and relaxing way to soak up the sun, and the nighttime vibe might be taking an after-beach shower and having a movie night! Or maybe the night is still young and you and your friends decide to get dinner with an ocean view and go to bars later! Taking the pressure off of executing the “perfect” college spring break is important so that you can participate in activities you actually enjoy.

Plan one cozy Daytime or NightTime activity!

Imagine you are three days into your week-long spring break trip and you are already feeling the burnout. Too many day and night time activities can be overwhelming and exhausting. I would suggest either having an eventful afternoon or an adventurous evening, or vice versa. The choice is yours! Whatever the decision is, having a built-in relaxation day to recover from the nights you vaguely remember is a great way to rejuvenate your mind and body so that the rest of the trip goes as planned! The time of a spring break trip seems to slip away quicker than imagined, so that built-in rest day is a must!

I hope that my spring break survival guide is a helpful tool to refer back to when planning your spring break vacation! These tips are intended as suggestions, and there is great flexibility in planning a fun getaway! “Fun” activities are subjective, so to get the most out of your vacation, plan activities you genuinely enjoy rather than what society expects you to do as a college student. Stay tuned for more fun articles coming soon!

