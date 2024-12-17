The Best Study Spots on the UMass Amherst Campus

The UMass Amherst campus has various unique study spots scattered throughout campus. Whether you prefer somewhere quiet and tucked away or somewhere you can chat freely with friends, UMass has a place for you. Naturally, as you become a student here, you find your favorite spots to catch up on some work quite quickly. That said, I have found my fair share of study spots at UMass that I absolutely adore. So, if you’re looking for somewhere new to study at UMass, this article is for you.
- W.E.B. DU BOIS lIBRARY
This is the most iconic building on the UMass campus. Many students joke that it’s like our own “north star,” and many use it as the point to look for if you’re ever lost on campus; in fact, it’s the tallest academic library in the world. What makes the library at UMass so great is its size; you will always find a seat here. It also works for many different types of workers, whether you prefer somewhere you can talk openly or if you like it to be dead silent, the library guarantees you both. Also, it boasts some pretty gorgeous views on the top floor while you’re studying and is home to the delicious Procrastination Station cafe serving up various delightful treats. Seriously, the library has something for everyone.
- UMass STUDENT UNION
The UMass Student Union is like the heart of the UMass community. The Student Union is home to various student organizations, artistic endeavors, and student-run businesses such as People’s Market and Earthfoods Cafe. In addition to being a hub for student life, the Student Union also has various study spots scattered across the building, such as personal study nooks and comfy chairs and couches. Beware, however, as it is usually busy, and it’s difficult to find a seat. Also, I wouldn’t recommend the Student Union to those who prefer peace and quiet, as it can get quite loud. The Student Union is, however, my personal favorite study spot. It has a nice vibe and I just find myself to be the most productive when I’m there; it’s homey in a way.
- South College
Home to UMass’ College of Humanities and Fine Arts, South College has a lot going on. South College contains various classrooms and academic offices, but it also has a gorgeous atrium where you can find many students working on homework. It’s also worth mentioning that South College is always dead silent; no one ever makes a peep. I’d recommend South College to anyone who prefers no noise while they’re working, and for those who like a cozy vibe while they work.
- JOHN W. OLVER DESIGN BUILDING
The design building is my favorite building on campus aesthetic-wise. It has gorgeous wood accents while still being modern and tasteful. In addition to its architecture, my favorite part of the design building is the rooftop. It offers scenic views and is a nice, quiet place to relax and get work done. The design building is also home to Post & Bean Cafe, which is arguably my favorite on campus.
- Integrative Learning Center (ILC)
I will warn you all beforehand: the ILC is one of the busiest buildings on the entire campus. However, I still believe it has something to offer for everyone. The ILC is home to various classrooms and multiple places to study, my favorite being the chairs overlooking the pond. Much like the other spots on this list, the ILC houses a coffee shop, Peet’s Coffee, which has delicious options. I personally like the ILC for its size and also its location on campus; it is close to many academic buildings, and is also a bus stop. I find myself going to the ILC for convenience most of the time, but I do fairly enjoy it.
Overall, all of these spaces are good if you need to switch things up or just want to get out of your dorm and be productive, and I hope I’ve inspired you all to check these places out!
