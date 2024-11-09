The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This “To Be Read” list contains cozy classics, creepy thrillers, warm romance, dark academia, and just the perfect fall vibes that you can hopefully add to your TBR as well!

Fall is the perfect time to cuddle up in a blanket, with pumpkin coffee and the perfect fall book. My Pinterest feed keeps showing me the most adorable fall reads paired with a cozy blanket, an adorable mug, and a scented candle — it just makes me want to find the perfect book that feels just like fall. I made a list of over 10 books that are currently on my to be read for fall!

THE PUMpkin Spice Café and The Cinnamon Bun Bookstore by Laurie Gilmore

The first two books that I noticed with their adorable covers are a part of the Dream Harbor series by Laurie Gilmore: The Pumpkin Spice Café and The Cinnamon Bun Bookstore. Both these books give off the perfect fall vibes and make me super excited to read them during the fall. Reviews stated that it was like “taking a sip of an actual pumpkin spice latte“. The Pumpkin Spice Café is about a woman who inherits the Pumpkin Spice Café and moves to Dream Harbor where she meets a hot farmer named Logan. She attempts to win Logan over throughout this spicy romance novel. The Cinnamon Bun Bookstore is about mysterious hidden messages that keep popping up around the bookstore, and Hazel enlists the help of the attractive fisherman Noah, in this “cozy romantic mystery”. These books seem perfect for fall and are definitely going on my list!

You, Again by katie goldbeck

You, Again is a fall romance novel by Katie Goldbeck and is similar to the hit movie When Harry Met Sally, and includes an enemies-to-lovers trope. The two main characters are completely different people, that have nothing in common, yet explore their friendship and the possibility of there being chemistry between them. I am a sucker for a good enemies-to-lovers and the colorful leaves on the cover, make it the perfect book for fall.

The Dead Romantics by ashley poston

I have been wanting to read The Dead Romantics by Ashley Poston for so long, and fall seems like the perfect time to finally read it. Florence is a ghostwriter who no longer believes in love and thinks her career is pretty much dead due to her editor’s harsh deadlines. She must return home after the passing of her father, yet when she enters the funeral, her editor is standing in front of her, definitely dead, and definitely a ghost. This is the perfect spooky romance for October, and I can’t wait to find out how their romance unfolds. Photo by Alfons Morales from Unsplash

dead poets society by K.H. kleinbaum

This might be crazy, but I have never read Dead Poets Society by N.H. Kleinbaum (or watched the movie). However, autumn is the perfect time to read it. A professor changes the lives of his students by teaching them to lead “extraordinary lives” and the importance of learning and language. They start back up the Dead Poets Society, “a secret club, free from the constraints and expectations of school”. Dead Poets Society is a great academia novel to read in the fall.

The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling

The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling is a “paranormal romance” about an “ex-hex” that went terribly wrong. Vivienne cursed her ex nine years ago which was seemingly not harmful, however, when her ex, Rhys, returns to town, it seems that her “ex-hex” was not so harmless. In this witchy romance, Vivi and Rhys must team up to save their town from being destroyed by the hex. This fun and magical romance sounds like the perfect witchy read for fall.

Abigail Grimm / Book via Avon Publishing

Small town, Big magic By Hazel Beck

In Small Town, Big Magic by Hazel Beck, Emerson is leading her perfect life right up until she gets attacked by otherworldly creatures. She discovers that her entire life is a lie that she, along with all of her friends, are witches living in secret, and that her memory has been wiped. In this magical novel, Emerson must learn how to control her powers in order to save her town from the evil lurking in the “rivers and shadows”. This novel seems very interesting and the magic continues through the other books in the series.

The very secret society of irregular witches by Sangu mandanna

This enchanting novel by Sangu Mandanna, The Very Secret Society of Irregular Witches, sounds perfect for fall. Mika Moon is a witch living her lonely life in secret, that is until someone discovers her secret and invites her to a place called the Nowhere House. She must teach 3 children how to control their magic but ends up wrapped in the secrets of everyone who lives in Nowhere House. Yet, these people might just become her newfound family and make her feel not so alone after living secretly her whole life. This novel sounds like the perfect read for Halloween season and I can’t wait to find out more about Mika and her powers.

Before the coffee gets cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi

Before the Coffee Gets Cold is a novel by Toshikazu Kawaguchi that is “heartwarming, wistful, mysterious, and delightfully quirky”, and has the perfect cozy vibes. A legendary café offers the chance to time travel in the time that it takes for your coffee to get cold. This very unique novel sounds perfect to cuddle up with a hot cup of coffee and enjoy, and maybe even finish before your coffee gets cold.

Best hex ever by Nadia el-fassi

Dina is a “skilled kitchen witch” who has been cursed with bad luck and Scott is a curator at the British Museum. Dina is the maid of honor and Scott is the best man at their friend’s wedding, and after spending a magical weekend together, there is definitely chemistry between them. However, Dina is still hexed and doesn’t want Scott to be “in danger of more than just bad luck”. In Nadia El-Fassi’s spellbinding debut, the Best Hex Ever is the perfect magical romance for fall.

Frankenstein by mary shelley

Frankenstein is a classic novel by Mary Shelley is about a scientist who wants to discover how to create life and bring a monstrous creature to life. However, this creature is rejected by society, so it vows to seek revenge on its creator. Shelley’s novel is a perfect book to read around Halloween and is an amazing classic novel that I have always wanted to read.

