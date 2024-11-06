Preparation to Go Abroad: What I Am Thinking About

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

For years, I have dreamt about the possibility of studying abroad while in college. Whether it be for an entire semester or a winter/summer program, I believe that you cannot go wrong with the experiences and opportunities that come with it. This winter, I am studying abroad in Rome, Italy, and I can’t wait!

Since we just passed the halfway point in the semester, I, like many others, have been thinking about my checklist of everything I need to do before going abroad. This checklist below refers to the fun shopping errands I get to do, but also the tedious things that just need to get done.

Original Illustration Designed in Canva for Her Campus Media

Preparing The Wardrobe

Luckily, going abroad means having an excuse to buy new clothes — that you just have to have. It will be chilly when I’m there since it will be mid-winter, but thankfully not too cold. This means that I will get to pack jackets and cute scarves. I love that in Europe it’s more socially acceptable to be dressed up pretty much anywhere you go. One thing I’m looking forward to wearing is my black heels since there’s not much to do with those around Amherst! Of course, you’ll need your staple shirts and jeans, but maybe I can sneak in a couple of pairs of sweatpants since I love to be cozy. Hopefully, that doesn’t turn any heads in Italy — although I imagine it might! I’ll need my sneakers for everyday walking to and from class — I love my Hokas, so they will be perfect for that. The next thing that will come with me is going to be my belt bag from Lululemon. It is such a good and easy accessory to pack, and so helpful in carrying all of my mini-essential items.

Preparing Your Bank Account

If you’re anything like me… spending almost a month in a different country has the potential to do quite the damage to your bank account. I am trying to be conscious of my spending habits during these last couple weeks of school so that I am more financially responsible during my time in Italy. For example, a question I ask myself is: do I really need to spend 6-8 dollars on a coffee almost every day? No, not really! I am trying to limit my spending to necessities only, which is a hard choice, LOL, but I know I will thank myself later!

Preparing To Switch Up Your Routine

Thinking about being in a different country is exciting, but at the same time, I have no idea what to expect. I am sure the culture shock will be inevitable, but it’s overwhelming to think about how things might be. The time difference, environment, location of our classes, and how everything will be COMPLETELY different! And that’s okay! I am soaking up as much of UMass as I possibly can before January, and reading over the travel documents for my departure so I know what to expect. I want to feel in control and prepared for my trip, so reminding myself that there will be a slight adjustment period is normal.

This is such a perfect time in our lives to make decisions like going abroad, because, when will we ever be this young with this much freedom ever again? I am hoping the experience that awaits me is just what I need to grow out of my comfort zone and grow into a better version of myself. For now, I need to set myself up for success for that to happen.

Can’t get enough of HC UMass Amherst? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, listen to us on Spotify, like us on Facebook, and read our latest Tweets!