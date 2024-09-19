My Top Three Best Music Albums for Spring Weather!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

Spring is in full bloom now, and with a new season comes new playlists! In my opinion, spring is one of the best seasons for music, and that’s definitely reflected in my spring playlists from the past few years. I’ve been able to curate the ultimate spring playlist with songs to match both the warm and sunny weather, as well as some of the more gloomy days mixed in between. Throughout all the various songs and artists, three albums remain the most prominent, shining in front of the rest. Here are my top three albums that are best for spring and the lovely weather it brings!

Lana Del Rey: Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd

Lana’s entire discography is filled with hit after hit, and her most recent album is no different. Some of these songs already had their viral moments in the fall and winter, but the March 2023 release is my ideal study music in the springtime. The title track, “Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd” has been a recent favorite of mine, but the ones I prefer more for spring include “Paris, Texas (feat. SYML),” “Peppers (feat. Tommy Genesis),” and “Taco Truck x VB.” Sitting outside in the grass doing work while listening to this album is the perfect way to spend a warm afternoon, especially after being stuck inside with classes all day! It’s also my go-to when the weather is a little gloomier – the overall vibe Lana usually brings is moody, making it perfect for a rainy April afternoon! Overall, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd is the best album for all of spring’s weather and emotions!

The Lumineers: The Lumineers

The Lumineers first album has always been a go-to for me in the spring! I started listening to this album back in high school, and it’s stuck with me ever since. Songs like “Flowers in Your Hair” and “Stubborn Love” are such good spring songs, perfect to listen to just on the album or add to a spring playlist! The 11-song album is perfect for walking to class or around campus in sunny and 60 degree weather. My personal favorite time to listen to this album is laying out in the sun as a way to distract myself from the last weeks of classes and finals. The songs have more of a relaxed vibe compared to some other songs out there, making it an ideal soundtrack to do absolutely nothing but enjoy the weather.

Taylor Swift: The Tortured Poet’s Department

This album literally just came out, but it’s already a staple of the season for me! The two-hour long album is perfect for screaming at the top of your lungs while driving around with no particular destination in mind. I can already picture myself driving around with the windows down with this album pouring out of my car! I’ve already fallen in love with songs like “Fresh Out The Slammer,” “imgonnagetyouback,” and “Guilty as Sin?” and I know that every song will get infinitely better with each listen. Angsty lyrics combined with mostly upbeat background music is my all-time favorite type of Taylor song, and this album is filled to the brim with them. Taylor Swift has truly never missed, and this album is proof that her mind is filled with only good songs!

Spring is the ideal time for both new music releases, as well as revisiting old favorites for the sake of nostalgia. To me, these three albums really encapsulate the many emotions, weathers, and overall vibes of the spring season. Some of these albums have maintained a strong presence in my playlist for years, and I know others will make their way in no time!

Can’t get enough of HC UMass Amherst? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, listen to us on Spotify, like us on Facebook, and read our latest Tweets!