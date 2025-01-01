My Thoughts and Reviews of the 2024 Song of the Year Grammy Nominations

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

It is Grammy season, people! Every year, when the Grammy nominations come out, there is always a ton of internet backlash over certain snubs or pity inclusions, so I wanted to share mine. As someone who has loved music all my life and is an avid radio listener, this opinion definitely isn’t the most unbiased, but I tried my best. My ranking process consisted of listening to each song twice and writing down my comments. Then, after reading everything back, I chose my ranking out of ten. Eight songs were nominated in the Song of the Year category at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards- with that comes the rankings!

“Fortnight” – taylor swift & post malone Rating: 5.5/10 I know; I can hear the Swifties coming for me from a mile away, but I must ask you to hear me out. This song is boring. Post Malone was the best part of this song; he got 30 seconds on it! The background music and beat stayed the same for the entire song; there was little to no layering, and the layout of the song needed to be more apparent. I couldn’t even listen to the lyrics because I was too busy choosing which section was the chorus and which was the pre-chorus. I understand that it’s taboo to have a negative opinion about Taylor Swift currently, but I have no problem with her. I’m generally not a fan of her music, but this song doesn’t represent her discography. I’m not opposed to a Taylor Swift Grammy nomination; I am opposed to this song. “A bar song (tipsy)” – shaboozey Rating: 6/10 This one gave me some trouble in the unbiased department, but I did try to provide a fair chance. Upon listening twice, I found good things about this song. The band in the background indeed carries the song, and the layering is very well done. For me, the song is weighed down by the lyrics. They consist of content typical of country songs. I don’t like them and find them a tad on the cringe side. Even though I am not a big fan of Shaboozey or this song, it is undeniably catchy and makes you want to get up and dance! “texas hold ’em” – Beyonce Rating: 7.5/10 Beyoncé’s voice is truly one of a kind. The richness and tone blend well with the country feel throughout this song and its album, Cowboy Carter. The song is super catchy and fun to bounce to, but I had to put it in the mid-pack because it felt a little flat. You’ll notice throughout this article that I tend to favor songs that I think have a depth of sound and tone; it’s what I look for most when I listen to music. I just thought this song had too much sameness for how long it was. It was made up for towards the end of the song with the opt-ups. Queen B’s vocals carried this song! “not like us” – kendrick lamar Rating: 7.5/10 Okay, Kendrick has bars. This song is 100% Kendrick. The beat is good, but it stays the same for the entire three-minute song, which usually is boring. This sameness gave Kendrick the room to show his musicality and unrivaled flow. He made the same beat sound so different, with a different tempo in every verse. The rhythm interpretation is beyond creative, which got it nominated for an award! My main issue with this nomination is that it is the only song representing the rap/hip-hop category. Plenty of songs are better than “Not Like Us,” even some by Kendrick himself! It feels like this song only got the nomination because of the social response to the song rather than the caliber of the song itself. “Good luck, babe!” – chappell roan Rating: 8/10 I’m not a Chappell Roan fan, but it is well-crafted. The topic is innovative, and her lyrics go above and beyond. The layering in this song, the slight changes in key and tempo with harmonies and background vocals, is show-stopping. There was no point in the song that I got bored; every section was new. My favorite thing about this song was the transitions. The production got her voice to blend so well with itself and seamlessly change the key or rhythm. It isn’t rated higher because it just isn’t my taste. I don’t see much wrong with this song; I’m just not a big fan. “Birds of a feather” – billie eilish & finneas Rating: 8.5/10 This song is another one that is carried by lyricism and vocals, but the beat brings down the rating. It is highly repetitive, and I get bored whenever I focus on the background music instead of the vocals. However, Billie is insane in this song. Her voice can sit in the pocket and present melodies that are unbelievable. I love this song’s topic: the idea that life is about the people you spend it with. The message in this song is super powerful and is only aided by Billie’s emotional vocals. The way you can hear all the different emotions in her voice: unreal. “Please, Please, Please” – sabrina carpenter Rating: 9/10 This song is just a bundle of joy. The lyrics are witty, and the beat is super funky. It follows the basic pop song format but adds so much differentiation with all the layering. This song is an amusement park for fans of layering, like myself. Her harmonies are to die for, and every section brings new depth to her voice. The song is also just catchy and entertaining. The concept and lyrics are super relatable, the vocals are ethereal, and it’s just another welcomed addition to Sabrina’s list of massive hits! “Die with a smile” – lady gaga & bruno mars Rating: 10/10 I don’t know where to begin with this song. It is perfection. The idea of bringing two of the biggest pop icons of the 2010s together for a ballad like this is not something I could’ve predicted, but I’m eternally grateful it happened. Bruno and Gaga’s voices blend exquisitely, and the vocal difficulty of this song is unmatched. I could go on about the vocals for hours, but the show’s real star is the layering! The vocals are rich and are uplifted by the perfect blend of backbeat, musical instruments, softness variation, big crescendos, and an ideal setup. I genuinely love the sequence of this song. They sing the same lyrics multiple times, but each time the chorus comes in, they find a way to make it unique and singular. The composition of this song is unparalleled among the songs on this nomination list. The instrumental bridge alone would put this song at number one!

My Picks

When it comes time to name the winner of this award, there are plenty of good options. If I had to pick a winner, it would have to be “Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars. That song is truly in a league of its own! However, knowing the Grammy’s and how it has become more about popularity, especially in bigger categories, if I had to pick the song I think will win, I would have to say “Please, Please, Please” by Sabrina Carpenter. The song was massively popular among listeners this year, and for good reason. I also love this song, so I would be super happy to see it win! Overall, the nominations were intense, but I can see clear divisions between the caliber of these songs. All in all, though, every artist mentioned on this list works hard to put out great music that is true to them, and all of them deserve this recognition!

Can’t get enough of HC UMass Amherst? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, listen to us on Spotify, like us on Facebook, and read our latest Tweets!