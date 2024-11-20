Jet Lag and Jitters: Navigating UMass as an International Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

Let me take you on a little journey through my life as an international student at UMass Amherst. I’m originally from India but grew up in Dubai, and let me tell you, moving to Massachusetts, it has been a wild ride. Especially with my aversion to cold weather and all the new American phrases that have left me scratching my head!

Cold? What Cold?

First things first: the weather. Back home in Dubai, “cold” is anything below 20°C (68°F). But when I landed in Amherst, I was greeted by a summer that felt like Mother Nature was throwing ice cubes at me while laughing in delight. Seriously, I thought I had stepped into a snow globe!

To combat this terrible chill, I went on a shopping spree for winter gear. I discovered that layers are your best friend. I like to think of it as preparing for a fashion show where the theme is “How Many Sweaters Can You Wear at Once?” I invested in thermal layers, a puffer jacket that could probably double as a tent, and a thick woolen hat that made me feel like I was ready for an Arctic expedition!

Getting settled in was an adventure in itself. I quickly learned that dorm life is a whole new world. From figuring out how to use the communal kitchen (spoiler: don’t forget to label your food) to navigating roommate dynamics, it was a crash course in independence.

Culture Shock and Slang Confusion

Understanding American slang is like trying to decipher a secret code. Phrases like “It’s a piece of cake” had me looking around for dessert—only to find out it means something is easy. And then there’s “Break a leg!” which, spoiler alert, is not an invitation to an emergency room.

Here are a few more phrases that had me scratching my head:

“Bite the bullet.” I thought it was some sort of extreme sport. Nope, just means to endure something tough.

“Hit the books.” Sounds like a library brawl, but really it means to study hard.

“Cut to the chase.” For a while, I thought we were talking about a movie scene. Turns out, it just means to get to the point!

“Trailblazer.” I still don’t know what this means!

If you ever find yourself lost in translation, just laugh it off and ask your new friends what they mean. They’ll usually be happy to explain, and you’ll probably get a good story out of it too!

Academic Adventures

Let’s talk about academics. UMass is no joke. The professors expect you to engage in class discussions, which was a bit of a shock for someone used to sitting quietly in the back of the room. I quickly learned that being vocal in class is key, even if it means occasionally sounding like a confused tourist trying to navigate a new city.

And those office hours? They’re not just a suggestion; they’re your lifeline! I started showing up with questions and, honestly, snacks (who doesn’t love free food?). The professors are super helpful and love to chat—just make sure you don’t eat all the snacks!

Dealing with Jitters

Of course, all of this comes with a side of jitters. Moving to a new country can be stressful, and it’s totally normal to feel out of your element. I found that joining clubs and activities helped ease my anxiety. Whether it was a cultural club, a sports team, or just hanging out in the dining hall, connecting with others made a world of difference.

And hey, if you ever feel overwhelmed, UMass has counseling services that are like a safety net for students. Don’t hesitate to reach out; everyone needs a little help sometimes!

Embracing the Journey

So there you have it, my life at UMass Amherst as an international student. From braving the cold and deciphering slang to tackling academics and managing the occasional panic attack, it’s all part of the adventure. Embrace the craziness, find your group, and don’t forget to laugh at the little things. Trust me, the journey is worth it, and you’ll come out on the other side with a treasure trove of stories and memories. Welcome to UMass, let’s make it a good one!

