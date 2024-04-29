I Hit Senior Year and Stopped Wearing Crop Tops: Where to Buy the Best Full-Length Tops

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

My freshman, sophomore, and junior years of college were all about wearing the tiniest top I could get away with, whether it be to the frats, a darty, a house party, or even the bars. However, something in the air shifted as soon as September 2023 hit because I didn’t even want to look in the direction of a crop top anymore. I felt strikingly naked in the tops I used to proudly prance around in and needed a desperate wardrobe revamp to embrace my older self.

Due to this cosmic change, I had to get rid of 80% of my bucket of going out tops and start over. This is also an environmentally-friendly change I wanted to make, as I hated the feeling of having to replace tops every semester with the ever-changing micro fashion trends that made their way around campus. With this new and mature wardrobe, these pieces will last me far out of college and help me feel like a true upperclassman. Nothing screams maturity like not having my midriff out, right?

Since this seemed like a similar trend that occurred with my friends, I wanted to share the wealth and give you my recommendations for the best places to buy longer tops that feel a little more mature.

Garage

Garage is great. The prices are great, the quality is great, and I feel like they have affordable options for the “capsule wardrobe” that everyone is raving about. I will drive 35 minutes to the closest location just for their tops, sweatpants, and clothes in general. They offer the perfect grown-up look, while still being trendy and fancy enough to go out in. These also give a simple look that I think will be in my wardrobe far past graduation. My best pieces are all in a dark gray shade that I appear to be fixated on, and I see them lasting a long time in my closet.

Urban outfitters

While the Urban Outfitters shopping experience is overwhelming and undoubtedly overpriced, I have found that I still have tops from here from early high school. The quality almost makes up for the outrageous prices, and I have been loving their fuller length options. Their undergarments are also lovely, and their tops again offer the sexy-but-I’m-not-a-freshman-anymore look.

amazon

Old reliable. Amazon’s overnight shipping is perfect for when you’re sick of all your current tops but still want something for next weekend that you won’t be throwing out in three months. Some of my most prized tops and bodysuits are from here, and I’ve found that a little TikTok deep dive and storefront scrounging will get you exactly what you’re looking for.

While I am still on a hunt for regular tops that aren’t cropped or super tight, progress has at least been made in the going out top area. I will cherish my memories in my teeny tiny tops and fondly reminisce on those days of wearing basically a bra out. However, as I am 22 going on 23, those days are over.

