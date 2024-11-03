How To Break Through Writer’s Block: Creative Writing Edition

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Writing, specifically creative writing, has been a passion and hobby of mine for years. It’s been a form of expression, a way to escape, and a way to give a voice to ideas and to bring the impossible to life. For me, there comes a sense of joy with shaping words into something meaningful, as I’m sure it does for many other writers as well.

Writing has grown to be a crucial part of my life. It has helped me navigate my emotions and understand myself better. Given my experience with it, I’ve been fortunate enough to develop a deeper understanding of the craft — the rhythm of language, the challenge of creating vivid characters, and the satisfaction that comes with finding the perfect word.

Anyone who knows me knows that I will always suggest writing as a form of therapy or a way to escape the chaos of your life. And if you do decide to take on the intricate hobby that is writing, just know that it won’t always be a smooth process. Opening up to a paper also means opening up to a pesky thing known as writer’s block.

Writer’s block is no joke. It can hit you at the worst and most random time, and it can also manifest itself in different ways. Some writers may experience a block through insecurity or a loss of confidence in their work. Perfectionism and excessive revision-making can also get in the way of getting what you want to say out on a page. For me personally, the block manifests as a lack of inspiration or motivation to keep going. This usually happens when I’ve got a lot of stories in my head, and one in particular ends up pulling me away from what I should probably be working on.

I’ve done copious amounts of research regarding writer’s block, and most articles suggest getting up and going for a walk. While that might energize us and prepare us for a new round of writing, your disinterest might remain the same. So, how do we reignite that passion for what we’re writing? Two words: detailed inspiration. Here are four strategies that have never failed me in bringing back both interest and inspiration.

1. GIVE YOUR STORY A SOUNDTRACK

Music can be a powerful tool for inspiration. We can all agree that the TV shows and films we watch use carefully crafted soundtracks to enrich every scene. That same principle can apply to our own stories. I’ve found that music not only inspires me to write but also helps me connect with the world and characters I’m creating.

This habit of curating soundtracks began when I started listening to songs and resonating their lyrics with my characters instead of myself. After immersing myself in those tracks, I felt a surge of excitement to explore my story further, discovering a way to relate to it on a new level. Rather than sticking to just one song, I began developing playlists on Spotify that reflected not only the personalities of my characters but also the aesthetics of their setting and story. Listening to the playlists helped me get into the right mood and rekindle my writing momentum.

If you’re worried or overwhelmed about coming up with a playlist, fear not! Depending on what you use for music, search for anything related to your story’s aesthetic or character’s personality. For instance, if your story revolves around teenagers in the ’80s, type that exact phrase into Spotify, and playlists with that vibe are bound to come up. The same approach works for a playlist about a cocky bad boy character, or a queer romance set in the Wild West. I assure you that once you find the perfect soundtrack for your story, inspiration will begin to flow effortlessly.

2. VISUALIZE THROUGH MOOD BOARDS

If music isn’t quite enough to spark back your creativity, you might find that inspiration comes more naturally through visualization. Another method I love for gaining interest back is by creating mood boards. Mood boards are visual collages that can convey the overall feel, tone, or aesthetic of a project or concept. They can consist of pictures, colors, typography, and other elements that can inspire a creative direction. These boards are limitless and can easily be made on Pinterest.

Much like music, you can design boards for any aspect of your story. For a character, you can take a bunch of images that capture their style, what their room might look like, and, in my opinion, the most exciting part — finding a face or actor who may resemble them. You can also create these boards for your setting. You can add pictures that illustrate where your story unfolds or other visuals that help build the overall aesthetic. Mood boards are a fantastic way to bring your story to life, connecting your narrative to the visual world we encounter every day.

3. INDULGE IN A FILM WITH A SIMILAR VIBE

Another approach, if you’re not in the mood to create anything yourself, is to watch a film that captures the same energy you want your story to embody. Try to find a movie that aligns closely with the vibe you’re aiming for, even if it’s something from decades ago. If your story is about a romance that takes place in the 1950s, consider watching a film that was actually made in that era, rather than one that simply “takes place” in it. Seeing how people talked, dressed, and behaved in real-time can provide valuable insight, making it easier to write authentically.

Watching a film that captures the vibe you want to write about can be inspiring. That excitement lingers even after the credits roll, leaving you with a sense of euphoria – like you’ve just stepped out of that world and now feel compelled to bring it to life yourself.

4. fan edits

When all else fails… watch fan edits. Fan edits are video montages created by fans of films, TV shows, or specific characters — but aren’t limited to musicians, influencers, or gamers, etc. You’ve likely come across fan edits on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, or TikTok, which has become the go-to space for editors now. Fan edits are an excellent source of inspiration because, like watching a film, they require little effort from us – just search for the right edits and dive in. They’re especially powerful in capturing a mood, thanks to the way editors carefully select clips and pair them with perfectly chosen music.

Personally, I love watching edits of actors playing roles that remind me of my own characters. And if you’re lucky, you might stumble upon an edit so perfectly aligned with your vision that it reignites your creative spark instantly. In order to find an edit, I suggest using TikTok as a platform. Simply search up what you want to see an edit of, and then write the word edit right beside it. Example: “Elena Gilbert Edit.”

There are countless ways to reconnect with your passion for writing that goes beyond simply stepping away or distracting yourself with other activities. Sometimes, all you really need is a little detailed inspiration — a spark that brings your story back into focus. Think of it as tools or guides — a kind of visionary — to help you reimagine your work and connect with it on a deeper level. At the end of the day, inspiration isn’t always about waiting for the right moment; sometimes it’s about immersing yourself in things that stir your imagination until you find yourself ready to write again.

