Hidden Gems on Campus: Explore lesser-known spots on Campus!

Need a place to study or relax that isn’t your dorm or a crowded library? Keep reading!

UMass Amherst is filled with vibrant student life, but beyond the bustling common areas, there are many lesser-known spots perfect for studying, relaxing, or chatting with friends. Here are some hidden gems around campus that you might not have discovered yet.

The old chapel The Old Chapel is a serene, quiet spot in the center of campus. Despite its location, this chapel is often overlooked by passing students. With its remarkable architecture and calming ambiance, this is an ideal spot for a moment of reflection, meditation, or even a place for a peaceful study session. Old Chapel is a beautiful location to escape the hustle and bustle of campus life! The massachusetts rooms This cozy area is often missed by students running to the dining areas. Located in the Student Union, the Massachusetts Room provides comfortable seating and a relaxing atmosphere. It’s perfect for a small group discussion or quiet study session during exam season. You can even visit if you just want a place for a quiet meal or coffee break. The campus observatory Looking for a change? Come to the UMass Campus Observatory! This hidden gem not only offers a chance for you to sit and look up at the stars but also hosts occasional public events. It’s a great place to unwind and connect with peers, maybe even make some new friends who share an interest in astronomy! Photo by Sven Scheuermeier on Unsplash The chenoweth lab Chenoweth Lab is one of the most underrated places here on campus. Located in the Engineering Quadrangle, this lab often flies under the radar. With spacious study areas and quiet rooms, this place is a haven for most engineering students or anyone requiring a quiet place to study or work. The lab is less frequently visited than other places on campus so you’re almost guaranteed a peaceful environment. The botanical garden Are you a nature enthusiast? Tucked away near campus, the UMass Botanical Garden is a beautiful retreat for nature lovers. With a wide variety of plant species and gorgeous walking paths, it’s a peaceful spot to study outdoors or even just unwind. The garden is a great place to gather your thoughts, medicate, or enjoy a quiet moment of tranquility in nature. The library’s reading room We’ve all been to the Du Bois Library, but you may not have heard of the Library’s Reading Room. If you appreciate a classic study environment, this may be the place for you. With a traditional setting of high ceilings, large windows, and tons of books, this is the perfect place to immerse yourself in your readings, study, or prepare for any upcoming exams. The campus center’s quiet study lounge Although many may flock to the main dining areas of the Campus Center, the Quiet Study Lounge on the upper floor is often underrated. If you prefer silence, this space is designed for you. It features comfortable seating and ample natural light, making it a perfect spot for focused work. Photo by Janko Ferlic from Pexels In a vibrant campus like UMass Amherst, it’s easy to overlook the hidden gems that offer unique spaces for study, relaxation, and connection. From the tranquil atmosphere of the Old Chapel to the cozy Massachusetts Room, each location provides a distinct environment tailored to different needs. Whether you’re stargazing at the Campus Observatory, finding solace in the Chenoweth Lab, or enjoying nature at the Botanical Garden, these spots enhance the student experience. By exploring these lesser-known areas, you can enrich your time at UMass and discover peaceful retreats that foster both productivity and well-being.

