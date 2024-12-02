Halloween is Over: Is it Time to Defrost Mariah Carey?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When the clock strikes midnight on October 31, is it immediately time to set up the Christmas decorations and listen to Christmas music? Some people say that it helps them get into the holiday spirit, but is it truly proven that celebrating Christmas earlier actually makes you happy? There are definitely some pros and cons to starting your celebration for Christmas directly after Halloween.

Celebrating Christmas early can help to boost your mood and create more positivity. Psychologists say it can make you happier since you are tapping into the excitement of the holidays. Psychologist Deborah Serani states that “it does create that neurological shift that can produce happiness” and it can build dopamine, directly affecting our moods and happiness levels. Serani also says that the bright lights and colors can help boost happiness, as well as the general ambiance surrounding Christmas. Also, starting to celebrate Christmas means that you can experience the holiday spirit for longer, and therefore, be happier for longer as well. There has also been research that setting up your Christmas decorations earlier can build your relationships with your neighbors and communicate friendliness and sociability. Having Christmas decorations up indicated that the people living in the home were friendly and inviting. My town holds a Christmas decoration contest, so each year my mom would always make us drive around to look at everyone’s Christmas decorations and lights. We would always sit and enjoy everyone’s hard work and creativity, admiring the bright and beautiful Christmas festivities.

Christmas is also a time of nostalgia. Christmas has always been a magical time of year, and being able to experience that feeling for longer is better and creates more joy. If you experienced happy childhood memories surrounding Christmas time, you will want to re-create that feeling since it’s a time of innocence, it’s a time of joy. Everything surrounding Christmas time can stir up a feeling of nostalgia: the lights, smells, tastes, sounds, and decorations. Each family may have traditions surrounding Christmas time such as decorating the tree or the mantle or baking the same cookies every year. Studies show that nostalgia is extremely important since it can help us find more meaning in life and help create special memories. For me, everything surrounding Christmas is nostalgic and I love re-experiencing the memories year after year, while also being able to create new ones.

On the Grinch’s side, people say that since Christmas is being celebrated earlier each year, it is beginning to lose its charm. Christmas is supposed to be savored and enjoyed, but when you celebrate earlier people may become bored and overlook the other holidays. By celebrating early, people may begin to take the Christmas spirit and nostalgia for granted, since it is happening for some weeks before the actual holiday. Are we already bored of the holiday, before Christmas even arrives? Christmas may no longer feel like a special holiday and time of year, especially if we celebrate for two months. The leaves have barely fallen, yet the Christmas celebration has already commenced. I asked a few people their opinion of when people should start celebrating Christmas, and one person said that they have a system. They have recently started listening to Christmas music, trying the new holiday drinks, and even started shopping for Christmas gifts, but have not yet decorated. That way, they start getting into the festive holiday spirit, and will fully enjoy Christmas celebrations after Thanksgiving.

Whatever you decide to do, celebrating Christmas is a joyous time of year and should be enjoyed to the fullest. So whether you defrost Mariah Carey the second it hits 12:01 a.m. on November 1st, or you wait until after Thanksgiving, Christmas is a time to make new memories, re-experience your favorite traditions, and spend time with friends and family.

