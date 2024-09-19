The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From small town country girl to TIME magazine 2023 Person of the Year, Taylor Swift has continued to amaze the world with her exceptional songwriting abilities, relatable lyrics, and charismatic personality. As a self proclaimed “Swiftie” of over six years, I feel fit to give you my personal ranking!

Let me preface by saying that there are no bad Taylor Swift albums. My ranking is constantly changing, and that is the beauty of her heterogenous discography.

Debut

Blonde, curly haired, country accent Taylor will always have a soft spot in my heart. From the instrumental guitars to her youthful voice, there is such a nostalgic vibe weaved within these melodies. These songs truly embody the feelings of young love (and then inevitable heartbreak) of being a teenage girl. “Picture To Burn” and “Should’ve Said No” embody the true female rage, and I’m SO here for it. Best tracks: “Picture to Burn”, “Should’ve Said No”, “Our Song”

Midnights

I feel like ranking Midnights this low is a hot take, but it felt slightly lackluster in my opinion. I love this era of Taylor’s songwriting and the softer vibes post 1989, but I was expecting more of a “Midnight” energy. Regardless, the lyrics of this era are incredible and I love the featured artists- this feels like Taylor’s most mature album yet! Best tracks: “Karma”, “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve”, “YOYOK”

Fearless (TV)

Fearless may not be my favorite album, but I love how cohesive it is both lyrically and sonically. These are some of her most nostalgic songs- one that I can vividly remember screaming at the top of my lungs in elementary school, the basement of UMass frats, and with my best friends- so versatile! So many memories flood in when a Fearless song comes on, and I took a particular liking to the vault songs from this album. Best tracks: “Mr. Perfectly Fine”, “The Best Day, Fearless”

Red (TV)

I’ve been listing to Red for over 12 years now and each time I press “rewind” I derive more and more from the lyrics. I love the mix of country and pop and the relatability behind these specific lyrics. Because let’s be honest, we all have those toxic relationships… Best tracks: “All Too Well (10 Min. Version)”, “State Of Grace”, “22”

Lover

Anyone who says Taylor only writes breakup songs needs to listen to Lover. This album explores love in every sort of way, from self love, friendship love, mother and daughter, etc. I’ll be honest though, listening to Lover hits different when you’re in love! Best tracks: “Cornelia Street”, “I Think He Knows”, “Paper Rings”

Speak Now (TV)

Although I was slightly disappointed by the vault tracks from Speak Now TV, the originals bring such about such a distinct nostalgia. Bursting with catchy morsels, this album has some of my favorite TS classics that bring me back to my carefree childhood. If you’re looking for an album to enchant your soul, this is the one! Best tracks: “Haunted”, “Better Than Revenge”, “Long Live”

Reputation

Reputation is an album that people either really love or really hate. Fortunately enough, I LOVE it. It’s unlike anything we have seen before from Taylor, yet she slayed in the songwriting, and made an amazing comeback. I love the high energy and the expression of emotions. It’s also my favorite album to drive to! Best tracks: “Getaway Car”, “Dress”, “New Year’s Day”

Evermore

Released in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Evermore was the perfect assortment of songs to make me feel like everything was going to be okay. It is one of her more poetic albums yet filled with so much magic. Best tracks: “Gold Rush”, “Cowboy Like Me”, “Closure”

1989 (TV)

I feel like ranking 1989 this high is a hot take, but I absolutely love the fast paced nature of these songs. Taylor has such a range of emotions in this assortment, but there’s genuinely a song for everyone, and not a single skip for me! Absolutely obsessed with the vault tracks as well!! Best tracks: “Clean”, “Style”, “Slut!”

Folklore