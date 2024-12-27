Exploring the Aesthetics of Addison Rae’s Aquamarine Music Video

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Addison Rae’s Aquamarine music video is like stepping into your childhood mermaid dreams, but all grown up. Directed by Sean Price Williams, Aquamarine is full of beautiful visuals, high fashion, and a deeper message about self-discovery. The video shows off Addison’s unique style and growth as an artist.

Inspired by Addison’s love for the movie Aquamarine and her obsession with the ocean, the theme of the video is all about transformation and letting go of fear. She said, “It’s meant to reflect this feeling of not belonging and not conforming but being very comfortable in that” (Vevo Footnotes). As the video goes on, she becomes more vulnerable, which she describes as “a magical rebirth.”

Williams explained that “the concept of the video really comes from the song. There is a real atmosphere in this song that suggests decadence and also the joy of escaping it” (Vevo Footnotes). The video was filmed in Paris, in places you might find yourself walking after a long night out. These touches make the video feel more authentic, even with its fantasy-like style.

The video features an incredible team of people who helped bring the vision to life. On the beauty side, legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath, known for her work in high fashion, created Addison’s looks. Hairstylist Lucas Wilson and nail artist Mei Kawajiri added even more detail, perfecting the aesthetic.

Stylist DARA chose Addison’s outfits, including a stunning Isabel Marant gown from the Spring 2025 collection. Many of the outfits were flowy or covered with sequins, adding to the ethereal quality of the video. DARA described the style as “a little mermaid, a little high fashion, a little couture, and a lot of glamour” (Behind the Scenes Video). The wardrobe perfectly reflects the video’s mix of fantasy and luxury.

A special appearance is made by Petra Collins, known for her dreamy, feminine photography. Her work aligns with Addison’s idea that “something special happens when solely feminine energy is tapped” (Vevo Footnotes). Collins adds to the video’s celebration of femininity and self-expression.

The video embodies the comeback of the indie sleaze aesthetic, which was popular in the early 2010s. It’s all about embracing imperfections and channeling a carefree energy. Thick smudged eyeliner, messy hair, and 2014 Tumblr. This contrasts the recent clean girl aesthetic, which is defined by minimalism, slicked-back hair, and neutral tones. While the clean girl aesthetic is polished and put-together, indie sleaze embraces authenticity and imperfection, complementing the vibe of the music video.

In Aquamarine, these indie sleaze elements are clear. The mix of high fashion and Parisian nightlife gives the video an unrefined yet glamorous feel. The cinematography and Addison’s transformative journey add a sense of rebellion and freedom. With indie sleaze trending again, the video feels like a perfect fit for this nostalgic revival.

Addison’s transformation throughout the video adds to the story. She said, “As the video progresses, I become increasingly more bare. It represents the journey to complete abandon of worry and fear of judgment” (Vevo Footnotes). With help from creative icons like Petra Collins and Pat McGrath, the video blends fashion, beauty, and storytelling into something amazing.

Whether you love the nostalgic nods to Aquamarine the movie, the beautiful outfits, or the message of self-confidence, this video has something for everyone. If you haven’t seen it yet, Aquamarine is worth watching. It might even inspire you to embrace your true self and let go of judgment, just like Addison hopes it will.

