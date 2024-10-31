Dirty Dancing? The Steamy On-Screen Romance of Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nader

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from Season 33 Dancing With the Stars

Season 33 of Dancing With the Stars made headlines for their stellar cast. With a recent uptick of a 4% increase in viewers from last season, fans are on the edge of their seats every Tuesday. This season brought current stars like Olympians Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik, athletes Dwight Howard and Danny Amendola, and TV Stars like Tori Spelling and Phedra Parks.

However, a certain show-mance has caught the attention of viewers, with many taking to social media to express their opinions. Swimsuit model Brooks Nader (28) and dancer Gleb Savchenko (41) have been documenting their flirtatious journey on and off the show.

While many fans were originally shocked at the couple’s initial public displays of affection, Nader made it clear this was just the beginning of posting romantic content.

Nader’s social media is now decorated in multiple videos just like the TikTok above. Fans have left uncomfortable comments noting how they are “left speechless” or “appalled”.

Nader’s dancing skills were brought under fire last week after guest judge, Gene Simmons, gave her the first perfect score of the season. When critiquing Nader’s Dance, Simmons said, “Look, I’m not the technician here…. If you did something more technically proficient, you’d wipe the floor with everybody, but your vibe, your personality, is out of this world… Keep working, honey, because you are a good dancer as well as terribly hot”. Simmons is recently facing backlash after multiple other sexist comments he made on the show.

Many fans of the show have expressed their opinions about the couple’s dancing. HerCampus writer, Paige Jones, noted in her article, “There were some parts where the couple slipped [up] or were wobbly in places, but I can see their potential. They may be overrated, in my opinion, but I still think they did a good job”.

It is clear that the couple’s devilishly good looks haven’t been enough to keep fans’ critiques at bay. Other fans have pitted Nader and Savchenko’s performances against other couples. The general consensus being that Nader and Savchenko do not deserve the scores they have been given.

The pair was recently seen on an interesting date, strolling the streets of Hollywood. Brooks Nader posted a snippet of their day on TikTok, where she can be seen getting inked with Gleb. In the video, Savchenko is all over Nader — kissing and whispering to her. Their extreme public displays of affection have only escalated and continue to stress out viewers. Many continue to question his level of professionalism.

Sadly for the pair, their journey on Dancing With the Stars has come to an end.

Nader’s Dedication Night Dance did not capture the hearts of the fans nor the judges. While many opted for an emotional piece, Nader danced to “Mi Gente” by J Balvin. Ironically, Nader’s sisters were asked if they approve of Savchenko in the same episode. The siblings awkwardly joked how the couple would “need to win” to get their ultimate stamp of approval. When saying their farewells on the show, Savchenko dropped the ultimate bomb saying, “I want to thank you for an amazing season, it was so unexpected. I had a blast working with you … You are super talented and I love you“.

Publicity stunt or not, many fans could not be more excited for Nader and Savchenko’s exit. Their handsy nature may have been too much for America. It will certainly be interesting to see what the future holds for this couple outside the dancefloor…

