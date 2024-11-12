Boo-vie Magic: The Best Scary Movies to Watch This Halloween!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is creeping up and you know what that means… it’s time to round up your friends, stock up on candy and popcorn, and dive into some spooky, bone-chilling movies! Whether you’re a fan of psychological thrillers, classic jump scares, or supernatural horrors, there’s something for every scary movie lover. Here’s a list of must-watch films that will get your heart racing and set the perfect eerie atmosphere for a Halloween night.

Hocus Pocus (1993) Disney Enterprises, Inc. A Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus is a fan-favorite that follows the Sanderson sisters, three resurrected witches, as they wreak havoc on modern-day Salem. It’s the ultimate feel-good spooky movie, complete with catchy spells and charmingly wicked witches! This movie is perfect for those who are looking for something not too scary to watch with family! Scream (1996) Photo by Matheus Bertelli from Pexels A personal favorite, Scream is your go-to if you’re a fan of 90’s slasher movies. This iconic movie revolutionized the horror genre with its clever mix of suspense, satire, and blood-curdling murder scenes. Watch as a group of high school students are terrorized by a masked killer with a penchant for horror movie trivia… Scream is the perfect blend of genuine scares and meta-horror! The Amityville Horror (1979) Universal Pictures via YouTube Looking for a super creepy haunted house story that’ll make you sleep with the lights on? The Amityville Horror is based on the real-life experiences of the Lutz family, who move into a house plagued by violent paranormal events. Creepy voices, demonic presences, and eerie atmospheres make this one of the most iconic supernatural horror films of all time. It’s a must-watch for anyone wanting to dive into a true horror story. Halloween (1978) Photo by Pixabay from Pexels Of course, no Halloween movie list is complete without Halloween. This classic introduced audiences to Michael Myers, a relentless masked killer who escapes a mental institution and returns to his hometown to terrorize babysitters. With its tense atmosphere and chilling soundtrack, this one will have you checking your windows and doors all night… Get out (2017) Photo by Erik Witsoe from Unsplash For those who prefer psychological thrillers, Get Out follows Chris, a Black man visiting his white girlfriend’s family for the first time, as he uncovers a terrifying secret. Get Out masterfully blends suspense, social commentary, and horror that keeps you on the edge of your seat and leaves you pondering…

So, whether you’re in the mood for witches, true horror, slasher flicks, or psychological scares, there’s something on this list for every type of Halloween movie night. So get comfortable, dim the lights, and get ready to be spooked!

