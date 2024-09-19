After boygenius Winter, It’s Time for Chappell Roan Spring: Here’s Why

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

I am someone who very much listens to music based on the current season. I love to listen to artists like Luke Bryan during the summer, Fleetwood Mac during the fall, and boygenius in the winter. Spring is always a toss up for me, though: until now. With Chappell Roan making her way into the pop scene after opening for Olivia Rodrigo’s “GUTS” tour and performing at Coachella, it’s a wonder how she wasn’t more popular before now. Here are some of my favorite songs by Chappell Roan from her “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” album (plus one single) and why you should listen to her this spring.

“Good luck, babe!” As Chappell Roan’s newest single, this song quickly made it to the top of my spring playlists. I swear the lyrics to this song are always stuck in my head. The beat matches the spring vibe I’m looking for in my playlists and the lyrics are incredible. Give it a listen if you haven’t already! “HOT TO GO!” This song, paired with its super cute dance, is the perfect song to drive around Amherst with your windows down to. I love this song and have been listening to it ever since I was first introduced. If you’re just starting to listen to Chappell, this is the song I would recommend! “Femininomenon” What we need… is for you to listen to Femininomenon! This song has been the star of weird shirt sites, funny TikToks, and the like. It’s a super fun song and the lyrics are awesome once you give them a listen. “red wine supernova” This song is a bit slower but just as incredible as the others. It’s a great song to add to pre-game or feeling yourself playlists! If you’re looking for a spring song that can last through every season, this is that song. “Pink pony club” Out of all the songs on this album, I feel like “Pink Pony Club” is the most underrated. A lot of people in my circle actually don’t like this song, but I love the lyrics and tune of the song. I think it’s such a good song to ride with the windows down at night and drive around while you’re maybe a little sad. “CASUAL” This song is a total heartbreaker, but it is too good not to include on this list. This song took TikTok by storm a couple of months ago and has been one of my favorites ever since. With a beautiful melody and painful lyrics, this song will soon become a favorite of yours as well.

Chappell Roan is a queer icon you absolutely have to add to your playlists. Her music doesn’t just speak to the queer experience; it speaks to a lot of shared experiences and struggles. She exudes such control over the music industry. She is an incredible performer and I can’t wait to hear her release more music.

