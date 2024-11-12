A Foodie’s Guide to Fall: 5 Autumn-Inspired Snacks and Recipes for Every College Craving

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

If you’re a foodie like me, you probably wait all year long to try new fall-themed snacks and recipes. Usually, this preparation starts months in advance by scrolling on social media and saving the most mouth-wateringly posts. So, in honor of the crisp air and colorful foliage, here are five snacks and recipes to add to your fall cooking list.

Creamy roasted pumpkin soup

What I love most about soups is that they’re the perfect combination of lightweight and filling. If you’ve ever tried the pumpkin bisque soup at Berk, you know what I mean. Add a sandwich or salad to the side and you have the coziest fall meal. Dare I say the coziest to ever exist? For those who have access to a kitchen, this pumpkin soup recipe is a must-try, and it’s even dairy-free! It’s also packed with several aromatic spices including nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves so you can smell the essence of fall while you cook.

Original photo by Sarah Luise Dwyer

Harvest Chex Mix

It’s always nice to have simple snacks on hand, especially when you’re living in the dorms. This harvest snack mix is quick and easy to put together for when you host hangouts or movie nights in your room. It’s the perfect ratio of salty and sweet! All you need is Chex cereal, pretzels, Reese’s Pieces, Candy Corn, Goldfish, and a large mixing bowl. Once you combine the ingredients, you’re done! To give this mix as a gift or favor, you can separate portions into fall-themed plastic bags or tins.

Butternut squash Ravioli

As an Italian girly, I love my carbs — especially ravioli. I’m also studying abroad in Florence next semester, so I’ve been craving pasta dishes like you wouldn’t believe. These butternut squash ravioli are creamy, hearty, and honestly what dreams are made of. I love this recipe because of the wide variety of vegetables and herbs that it uses. It can be challenging to get these nutrients in as a college student, especially when you’re learning how to cook for yourself. If trying to plan out your meals has been a big source of stress, try out this one that I’ve found for you! And, if you’d like, you can substitute the ravioli for gnocchi by following this recipe instead.

Pumpkin chocolate chip bread

Every amateur chef knows that a good meal isn’t complete until you add in a little sweet treat. Since fall makes me crave all things bread and dough, here’s the ultimate pumpkin chocolate chip bread recipe. Something about this recipe is just so nostalgic. It brings me back to fall festivals and school bake sales with endless tables of homemade goods. If you have free time on a Sunday afternoon, I highly recommend throwing on your favorite Halloween movie and showing off your baking skills! Not to mention, the prep is only 10 minutes. Pair it with an iced coffee or a glass of milk and you’ll have yourself a new fall favorite.

Caramel apple bar

If you’re planning on hosting Friendsgiving or perhaps a pumpkin painting party this fall, you need to have a caramel apple bar. Trust me when I tell you that your guests will love you forever if you do this. All you need are some apples (a variety of green and red are preferred), caramel sauce, skewers, and your choice of candy toppings. Start by cutting the apples in half and inserting the skewers into the bottoms. Then, separate the different candies into individual bowls. Lastly, microwave the caramel so that it’s nice and warm and ready for dipping.