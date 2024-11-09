This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at U Mass Amherst chapter.

Trigger Warning: this article contains mentions of suicide and sexual abuse.

Ever since I can remember, I’ve loved books. When I was younger, I distinctly remember trying to stay up all night just so I could finish some of my favorites. Seriously, I have read so many books since then! Over many years, I finally found my favorite books. I truly believe these are some of the best books out right now so, if you’re looking for a good book, read this article.

Norwegian wood – haruki murakami I will always recommend this book to everyone in search of a new good read. This book will always be number one in my heart. Seriously, I think I’ve read it six times by now. It just is that good. It’s utterly heart-breaking, yet fills the soul with such joy and nostalgia. The story follows a young Tokyo college student, Toru, and his experience with loss and grief. He is bound to his former friend, Naoko, after they lost their friend Kizuki in high school to suicide. The novel is a tale of tragedy and love as it spans the lives of Naoko and Toru as they fall in love after the loss of Kizuki. It is honestly one of the most tragic romances I’ve ever read about, so I highly recommend it if you’re into that! I’d also recommend Murakami’s other books like Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki and His Years of Pilgrimage and South of the Border, West of the Sun if you are interested in these types of books. Photo by Annette Sousa from Unsplash A lITTLE LIFE – hANYA yANGIHARA Get ready to cry. This is a heavy one, yet the story is so beautiful. This book deals with sexual abuse. The book is about four college friends who end up moving to New York City. The story focuses on two characters, Jude and Willem, and their friendship which ends up as something more. Though the story may seem at first like a cute bond between friends and blooming romances, we come to learn Jude is hiding his past sexual abuse from his friends. Yanagihara’s writing in this story is so absolutely gorgeous and moving that it literally gives you the chills and leaves you wanting more. This is a long and emotional read, but it’s totally worth it. Crying in h-mart – Michelle zauner I originally read this book for an assignment in my high school English class, but I felt so connected to it that I’ve reread it over and over again. As a child of immigrants, this book hits home. Crying in H-Mart is a memoir discussing Zauner’s relationship with her mother and her journey with grief after the loss of her mom. The book goes into detail about the two’s rough past in such a relatable way that it almost shocked me to my core. It really puts into perspective how we do not cherish our mothers enough and when we do, it may be too late. Zauner’s story is one of grief and loss that will have you sobbing and making sure you hug your mother tight. Photo by _Mxsh_ from Unsplash Almond – Sohn won-pyung Almond is quite unlike anything I’ve read before. The protagonist, Yunjae, feels no emotions. After he experiences a violent tragedy in his life, he attempts to learn how to feel emotions through the help of his bully, Gon. Gon is hot-headed and fierce, unlike the ever-so-calm Yunaje. The two eventually find out they have more in common than they originally thought and become friends. Throughout their friendship, Yunjae finally experiences emotions for the first time in his life. This read is honestly one of the most unique books I have ever read, and the way it captures the essence of human emotions is bittersweet. The Little Friend – donna tartt I will be honest, at first I did not like this book, but it grew on me. Donna Tartt is obviously an iconic author and I was very excited to read this one — and I eventually did in my English class. I think this truly is a slow burn as it starts very mellow but, do not be fooled, it is a captivating story. It all begins with a young girl named Harriet and the tragic story of her brother, Robin, who died under mysterious circumstances. Harriet is one of my favorite protagonists of all time as her child-like curiosity uniquely drives the story. The Little Friend is essentially a whodunnit but in a kid’s imagination, which makes it so much better in my opinion. Tartt’s storytelling in this novel will keep you on your toes as you experience anger, confusion, and relief. Unsplash

These five books are special to me and I decided to share them and that same feeling with others. That being said, I hope you decide to dive into these books and experience them for yourselves!

