7 WLW YA Romances You Didn’t Know You Needed to Read

Reading romance novels, especially Young Adult (YA) ones, is often dismissed as a guilty pleasure. But for queer women who have seen much representation of healthy WLW (women loving women) relationships growing up, reading YA novels can actually be extremely empowering. These seven books are an opportunity to see your identity represented in literature, teaching you important relationship building skills in a fun and lighthearted way. Whether you’re out and proud, in the closet, bisexual, a lesbian, a person of color, a religious minority, or anything in between, you should find something for you on this list!

One Last Stop by Casey McQuiston August develops a fascination with a woman she often sees riding the subway with her. Over time, she realizes that this woman, Jane, is from the 1970s and has somehow become trapped on the same train for decades. Get ready for an exciting romance and journey to free Jane from the New York subway! Last Night at the Telegraph Club by Malinda Lo San Francisco’s Chinatown during the Red Scare isn’t an easy place to be for Lily. Not only is she a young girl discovering her queer identity, but she also finds herself battling with her Chinese American heritage and differing political opinions in her family. You won’t be able to stop yourself from rooting for her and Kath as they figure out their feelings for each other and embark on a secret relationship. I Kissed Shara Wheeler by Casey McQuiston Chloe has been set on graduating as valedictorian of Willowgrove Christian Academy for all of high school. The only thing standing in her way? Her rival, Shara Wheeler. But shortly before graduation, Shara kisses Chloe and then disappears, leaving clues all over town for her to track down. If you’re a fan of enemies to lovers and mystery, this book is guaranteed to keep you hooked. The Love and Lies of Rukhsana Ali by Sabina Khan Rukhsana is a queer Muslim girl who has spent her entire life trying to live up to her strict parents’ wishes. But everything reaches a breaking point when her parents catch her kissing her girlfriend Ariana. They send Ruhksana off to Bangladesh, where she has to reckon with whether she can really live the life she’s dreamed of. If you’ve dealt with homophobic parents, this book is sure to tug on your heartstrings. Everything Leads to You by Nina LaCour Emi is a young set designer trying to find her path in Hollywood. When she finds a mysterious letter that brings her to Ava, she has no idea how much her life is about to change. This book is a soft slow burn about love, mystery, and fate, painting a tender picture for young artists and queer people looking to find their way in the world. Juliet Takes a Breath by Gabby Rivera Juliet comes out to her Puerto Rican family right before leaving to spend the summer in Oregon with her favorite author, Harlowe Brisbane. It doesn’t go well, but now she has the whole summer to start her new life as an out and proud lesbian under the guidance of her idol. Juliet’s story will take you through the rollercoaster of trying to figure out what it means to be you, outside of other’s expectations and ideas. She Drives Me Crazy by Kelly Quindlen She Drives Me Crazy is a queer take on the classic athlete/cheerleader dynamic. Scottie, a basketball player, and Irene, a cheerleader, get into a fender bender after a bad game. The two nemeses are forced to carpool and they begin a fake relationship to get back at Scottie’s ex. If you’re a fan of fake dating, enemies to lovers, and cheesy high school romance, this is the book for you.

It’s impossible to cover all the amazing WLW Young Adult novels available in libraries these days. These seven books are simply a starting place, designed to inspire you to seek out more of your own. Happy reading, queers!

